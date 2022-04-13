The winningest coach in college hockey history is retiring.
Jerry York, who won five NCAA title, including four with Boston College, on Wednesday announced his retirement from coaching. York, a U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer, coached in Division I for 50 years, including the last 28 at at his alma mater, Boston College.
York, 76, said his decision was based on a desire to travel more with his wife, Bobbie, play golf for the first time during a weekend in the fall and spend more time with his family.
York, who starred at Boston College as a player under John “Snooks” Kelly, was hired at BC in 1994 after coaching for 15 years at Bowling Green State University (1979-1994) where he won the national championship in 1984.
He began his head coaching career at Clarkson University at the age of 27, leading the Golden Knights from 1972-1979.
One of only three coaches in NCAA history to win an NCAA championship at two different schools, York led BC to national titles in 2001, 2008, 2010 and 2012.
On Dec. 29, 2012, he became the all-time winningest coach in college hockey, passing Michigan State’s Ron Mason.
York finishes his career with 1,123 wins, including a record-setting 41 NCAA tournament victories.
York coached the Eagles to nine Hockey East Tournament titles and 12 regular season championships, including at least a share of five of the last seven league titles. He was named Hockey East Coach of the Year in 2004, 2011, 2014, 2018, and most recently in 2021, and won the Spencer Penrose trophy as NCAA Division I Coach of the Year in 1977.
York coached four Hobey Baker Award winners, 17 NHL first-round draft picks and 12 Stanley Cup champions.