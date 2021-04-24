Former Brewster Academy of Wolfeboro basketball standout Terrence Clarke, 19, died in a car accident in Los Angeles Thursday.
Less than 24 hours after signing a professional contract with Klutch Sports, Clarke, who grew up in Boston, was working out in Los Angeles with University of Kentucky teammate Brandon Boston. After leaving the facility, Clarke was involved in a crash and sources reported he died on the way to the hospital.
At Brewster, the 6-foot-7 guard became one of the top recruits in the country, ranked as high as third by one scouting service. Clarke battled through an injury and played in just eight games this past season at Kentucky. He averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and a pair of assists a game for a team that struggled through a 9-16 season. Shortly after the season, Clarke declared for the NBA Draft.