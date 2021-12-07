DURHAM -- University of New Hampshire Director of Athletics Marty Scarano announced Tuesday the hiring of Rick Santos as the 20th head coach in UNH football history. Santos, a 2008 UNH grad, served the last three seasons as associate head coach/quarterbacks coach -- including a six-month term as interim head coach. He succeeds the legendary Sean McDonnell, who retired Dec. 1 following 23 years leading the Wildcats.
“UNH football has a long and storied history, much of it built by the efforts of Bill Bowes, followed by Sean McDonnell,” Scarano said. “Our program has had success at the highest level and is nationally respected in large part because of how we do things. Our blue-collar mentality, which emphasizes playing the game the right way, demands a particular leader. Rick Santos embodies all that in UNH football. Through his highly decorated playing years and his coaching career, including as our interim head coach, he has proven that he will continue the legacy of successful coaches who embrace the UNH way.”
Santos, a record-setting Wildcat quarterback from 2004-07 and a 2016 UNH Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, has been building toward this important promotion since returning for his second stint on McDonnell's staff in March 2019. As associate head coach, Santos oversaw offensive strategy while simultaneously coaching the QBs.
“I am humbled and honored to be named head coach for such a storied program and continue to work at such a prestigious institution,” Santos said. “We believe great teams are built on toughness, grit, and a family atmosphere. We will work hard to instill these qualities in our young men and cultivate an environment where our leaders thrive. This is truly an honor, and I am beyond excited to lead UNH football into the future.”
Santos rose to the occasion as interim head coach for the ’19 campaign and led UNH to a 6-5 record, including 5-3 in the CAA..
“Ricky brings a great amount of energy, leadership and the same winning attitude he had as a player to the way he coaches,” McDonnell said. “He has that new voice and fresh ideas that will help us recapture the success UNH football deserves. He may not be New Hampshire born, but he is New Hampshire bred, and I’m excited to see where he leads this football program.”
In his first tenure as a Wildcat assistant coach from 2013-15, Santos coached wide receivers. In 2015, he mentored R.J. Harris to the single greatest WR statistical season in program history. Harris tallied a school-record 100 catches and led the nation with 1,551 receiving yards, which tied the program’s all-time single-season benchmark. In 2013, Harris and Justin Mello became the first WR duo in school history to each register 1,000 yards in a single season.
Santos, a native of Bellingham, Mass., worked three seasons (2016-18) as the QB coach/passing game coordinator at Columbia University of the Ivy League between his two stretches as an assistant coach and associate head coach at his alma mater.
During his playing career, Santos compiled a 37-14 record and directed the Wildcats to four NCAA Division I-AA/FCS playoff appearances. He guided UNH to its first-ever postseason victory at Georgia Southern (Nov. 27, 2004), was part of the 2005 Atlantic 10 championship team that was ranked No. 1 in the country, and he won two A-10 Northern Division titles (2004, 2006).
Santos passed for 13,212 yards and 123 touchdowns while accumulating 14,615 yards of total offense. The three-time Walter Camp All-American connected with UNH's all-time leading receiver and fellow University Hall of Famer David Ball for 53 touchdowns from 2004-06 to set an FCS record that still stands for most career TD connections for a QB-WR duo. Santos also owns the FCS single-game record for highest percentage of passes completed (96.2 percent) when he went 25 of 26 for 306 yards and five TDs in a 52-21 defeat of Northeastern on Oct. 22, 2005.
In 2006, Santos won the Walter Payton Award as the most outstanding offensive player in FCS football when he threw for 3,125 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was a three-time Atlantic-10/CAA Offensive Player of the Year (2005-07) and four-time All-Conference First Team QB. In 2004, he was named the ECAC Rookie of the Year, Atlantic 10 co-Rookie of the Year, set the FCS record for most yards gained by a freshman in a game (538, at Villanova, Oct. 2, 2004) and freshman TD passes in a season (31).
Santos possesses school career records in pass attempts (1,498), completions (1,024) and passing yards (12,189). He holds the top two and four of the top six single-season records in completions, headlined by 301 in 2005. His '05 season included a school all-time high 3,797 passing yards.
Following his graduation with a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology: Sport Studies with a concentration in sports management, Santos played football professionally for five years. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008 before moving north to play in the Canadian Football League from 2009-12.
UNH FOOTBALL ALL-TIME HEAD COACHES
Rick Santos 2022-
Sean McDonnell 1999-2021
Bill Bowes 1972-1998
Jim Root 1968-1971
Joe Yukica 1966-1967
Andy Mooradian 1965
Chief Boston 1949-1964
Bill Glassford 1946-1948
Herbert Snow 1944
Charlie Justice 1942
George Sauer 1937-1941
William Cowell 1915-1936
T.D. Sheppard 1914
Tod Eberle 1912-1913
Ray B. Thomas 1910-1911
Willard Gildersleeve 1909
Charles Gill 1908
Edward Herr 1906-1907
G.B. Ward 1904
John Scannell 1902-1903