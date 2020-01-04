DURHAM -- The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team scored a single-period season-high four goals in the opening frame en route to a 5-1 triumph over Brown Saturday night at the Whittemore Center.
The victory secured the Wildcats’ first weekend sweep since they defeated Boston College and Dartmouth Nov. 1-2. The Wildcats (10-8-1) beat Yale, 4-1, on Friday.
Brown (3-11), which competes in the ECAC, has lost six straight.
First-period goals from Eric MacAdams (two), Eric Esposito and Patrick Grasso, three of UNH’s typical scorers of late, powered the Wildcats to a 4-1 lead, which it took into the second intermission. Grasso also capped the game’s scoring with his rebound goal that came with 8:55 remaining.
MacAdams opened the game’s scoring at the 4:20 mark after receiving a pass from Liam Blackburn, who won a faceoff against Brown assistant captain Brent Beaudoin, a senior from Londonderry, in the left circle. MacAdams followed up with a power-play goal 2:34 after his first tally to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
Esposito split two Bears before going top shelf on Brown senior goaltender Gavin Nieto (five saves) 9:15 into the first period to build a 3-0 Wildcats advantage. Gabriel Vinal (35 saves) relieved Nieto in the Brown cage following Esposito’s tally.
Grasso finished the Wildcats’ first-period scoring by logging a power-play goal on a rebound shot through traffic in the slot with 2:11 left in the frame.
The Wildcats last scored four goals in a period in their 6-4 win over Boston College on Jan. 12, 2019. UNH had not scored on the power play in its previous four games and logged four over its past 11 contests entering Saturday.
MacAdams, who did not play Friday due to a muscle spasm, has recorded five goals and seven points over his past five games. Esposito’s goal marked his second in as many nights and fifth point of the year, all of which have come over the Wildcats’ last five games. Grasso has registered four goals and six points over UNH’s past four games.
The Bears got on the board and trimmed UNH’s lead to 3-1 at the 9:57 mark of the first period with a power-play goal from Bradley Cocca, which was assisted by Zach Giuttari and Beaudoin.
Beaudoin has tallied two goals and four assists for the Bears this season.
The Wildcats outshot Brown, 32-16, over the first two periods and 45-19 overall. UNH finished 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.
UNH is now 7-1 at home, 5-3 when leading after two periods and 8-3 when it outshoots its opponent.
Wildcats sophomore netminder Ty Taylor made 18 saves to earn his fifth win in as many starts this season.
UNH forward Joe Sacco did not play Saturday. The junior left Friday’s game after his first shift due to a muscle spasm.