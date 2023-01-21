Dickson
Saint Anselm men’s basketball coach Keith Dickson talks with his team during Wednesday night’s game at SNHU.

MANCHESTER — When you look at Keith Dickson’s resume, you wonder how Saint Anselm College has managed to keep him as its men’s basketball coach for so long.

If you eliminate the 2020-21 season that was wiped out by COVID-19, Dickson is in his 36th season as Saint Anselm’s head coach and entered Saturday’s matchup with Southern Connecticut State with a 694-357 career record. He has directed the Hawks to 30 winning seasons, including 17 seasons with at least 20 victories.