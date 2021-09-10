DURHAM — Marc Hubbard challenges his UNH soccer players each season to bring the program to new heights.
Now that UNH has entered the national stage and reached several program milestones over his tenure, Hubbard, in his seventh year as head coach, has given this year’s group the biggest possible challenge: win an NCAA championship.
UNH entered this fall with a program-record six straight 10-plus-win seasons, including tying the single-season program mark (15) in 2019, and as the three-time defending America East Conference champion — the program’s first league titles in history.
The Wildcats have been to the NCAA tournament each of the past four seasons, including their first third-round appearance in 2017. Albeit in a pandemic-altered and shortened campaign, UNH posted its best single-season winning percentage (.850) after going 8-1-1 last spring.
“You have to remember what type of sacrifice that went in to get here and still be able to leave the jersey in a better place — we always talk about that,” said Hubbard, a Durham native and former Oyster River High School star, after a recent practice at Wildcat Stadium. “You’re coming in and winning conference championships. When you leave, why not leave after winning the national championship?”
Hubbard, who guided the program to a 70-23-14 record over his first six seasons, said he feels this year’s team is a national title contender because of its depth and experience.
UNH, which has 10 upperclassmen and 10 graduate students, opened this fall by winning its first five games by a combined 7-1 score. The Wildcats, ranked No. 12 in the country — two spots shy of their highest-ever ranking, which they reached last spring — prevailed at Michigan 1-0 on Friday night,
Forward/midfielder Jacob Gould, a graduate student from Exeter, considers UNH’s depth to be its biggest strength. Gould (one assist) and eight other Wildcats recorded at least a point, and six posted at least two in the team’s first four games.
The captain said UNH’s preseason intrasquad scrimmage felt like a battle between two starting 11s.
“A lot of our guys bring different attributes to the field and to the game but at the end of the day, both of our 11s could compete for whatever they had to compete for and probably bring out similar results,” Gould said. “I think depth is our huge benefit this season and what we can kind of lean on, knowing that if someone can’t get the job done then there’s another guy that can.”
UNH junior midfielder Bilal Kamal, who scored Friday night’s only goal, said like previous seasons, he and his teammates have built strong bonds and chemistry early this fall. Gould said UNH has developed a family-like culture over his five years in the program.
“First and foremost, they (the coaches) bring in quality players, which integrate into the group quite quickly and they understand our system and how we play,” Kamal said. “And as a group as well, we come together quite quickly. It just builds a family environment and I think that’s where we build our success from.”
The Wildcats’ family is eclectic.
Kamal, who is from London and previously played for Norwich City’s Under-23 developmental team, is one of UNH’s 11 international players. The Wildcats have players from England, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, France and Sweden and four New Hampshire residents in Gould, Derry’s Adi Hicks and Concord’s Chris Pinkham and Liam Bennett.
“I think I speak for most of the American guys in the locker room — you look at meeting someone foreign as a huge, exciting opportunity to experience someone else’s culture,” Gould said. “You walk in our locker room and it speaks for itself. We’ve got French music and then Swedish music and then Mexican music.
“It’s like an eagerness to learn about a person and their culture but also their style of soccer that they’ve grown up playing and how different or similar it may be to my American style or whatever I’ve learned growing up.”
Hubbard has blended all of those different play styles into a free-flowing, fast-paced, pass-focused system that tries to create as many scoring chances as possible while also playing team defense.
“Our system is quite fluid in the way that we like to play,” Kamal said. “Sometimes we might change a formation here and there depending on who we play but we have our own style and we like to stick to the style even if we’re losing the game or winning the game by five or six (goals).”
While seeing areas to improve early on, Hubbard set the highest possible season goal for the ’Cats because he believes they can achieve it.
“We just take it day by day and game by game but the pieces are in place to do something really special that hasn’t been done here before,” Hubbard said.