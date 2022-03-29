When the San Jose Sharks passed on Mike Robinson’s rights after his final season at the University of New Hampshire ended earlier this month, he wanted to sign with a pro team that offered him the chance to play this season.
Several ECHL teams reached out to the goaltender from Bedford, saying he could practice with them this year but getting game experience was unlikely. The Reading Royals, Philadelphia’s ECHL affiliate, however, offered Robinson, whom the Sharks selected in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the opportunity to get on the ice right away.
The 25-year-old signed with Reading last Monday, drove to join the team in Pennsylvania last Tuesday morning and backed up Providence College product Hayden Hawkey that night in a 6-3 Royals win over the Worcester Railers. Robinson also backed up Hawkey again in a 3-2 win over Worcester last Wednesday before making his pro debut in a 3-2 loss to the Norfolk Admirals last Friday.
“I kind of waited out to see if I would get a call from any teams with an opportunity to play,” Robinson said. “Reading gave me a call (last) Monday night and they just said they had a few injuries in their organization, goalies were getting called up and they had a spot they wanted to fill. It was just an opportunity for me to get my foot in the door in pro hockey.”
The Royals (37-16-6-2) own the second-best record in the ECHL and lead both the Eastern Conference and North Division with 10 regular-season games remaining on their schedule.
Robinson said backing up Hawkey those first few games allowed him to get acclimated to the ECHL level and see the game from a different perspective. In his first start last Friday, Robinson said he had some nervous excitement ahead of the game but felt more comfortable as it went on.
Robinson allowed three goals and made 15 saves in the loss to Norfolk, which is Nashville’s ECHL affiliate. Ryan Valentini beat Robinson glove side on Norfolk’s game-winning goal, which came 9:23 into the third period and 16 seconds after Reading tied the score at 2-2.
“I didn’t feel too out of place but it’s definitely a step up from college,” said Robinson, who ranks seventh in goals against average (2.73), 10th in career save percentage (.901) and is tied for the second-most career games (112) in UNH’s history. “The pace is a little bit faster, the shots are a little bit faster, the releases are a little bit faster. I’ve just had to slightly adjust my mindset just to be ready for all that. I think I was definitely well prepared going into the game.”
The only statistics that matter at the pro level are wins and losses, Robinson said, and he wants to give Reading a chance to win every time he is on the ice. The netminder said he had good conversations with UNH coach Mike Souza this year in which Souza explained that he does not have to win the game on his own and to just give his team an opportunity to win.
While Robinson said most of his teammates are veterans, there is a familiar face on Reading’s roster going through the same experiences as him. Defenseman Will MacKinnon, who served as UNH’s captain this past season, also recently signed with Reading and is living with Robinson.
“It’s nice to have him in the locker room and living with him makes it a little bit easier,” Robinson. “I’m just kind of sticking with him...From a goalie-defensive relationship, I kind of know his tendencies on the ice so it’s nice to play behind him.”
While with Reading, Robinson wants to mentally adapt to the pro level — the heftier game schedule and abundant free time after practice, for example — and watch how the other goalies like Hawkey handle themselves. Hawkey and Robinson competed in Hockey East for two seasons.
“The biggest goal is to just get as much game time as possible and get as much experience as I can so if I’m fortunate enough to sign somewhere next season that it’s a little bit easier, less nerve-wracking going into the year,” Robinson said.