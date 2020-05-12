Former University of New Hampshire women's hockey player Karyn Bye Dietz is scheduled to be one of 12 individuals inducted into the 2020 National Federation of State High School Associations Hall of Fame, according to a release from Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association communications director Todd Clark.
The induction ceremony has been postponed until the NFHS summer meeting in 2021 in Orlando, Fla.
She becomes the 13th individual from Wisconsin to be inducted into the NFHS Hall of Fame.
Bye Dietz is considered a trailblazer for girls hockey.
According to the WIAA release, she was a three-sport athlete at River Falls (Wis.) High School in the late 1980s -- more than a decade prior to when the WIAA began sponsoring ice hockey as a sport for girls.
Nonetheless, she was a three-year letterwinner on the boys hockey team. She was a three-time All-Middle Border Conference selection, was a team captain as a senior and was among the team's leading scorers as a junior and senior.
Bye Dietz earned 11 varsity letters.
Playing doubles and singles during her prep career, she won four letters in tennis and qualified for the state tournament three times. She also was a captain as a junior and senior.
She earned four letters in softball, receiving all-state recognition as a catcher in 1989 after earning all-state honorable-mention honors the previous year. She was a three-time all-conference choice and was a captain her final two seasons.
Bye Dietz played women's college hockey at UNH, leading the team in scoring each year while there, and also won two letters as a tennis player. She also played for Concordia University-Montreal.
She played for the U.S. women's hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1998 Olympics and the silver medal in 2002.
She was named the USA Hockey women's player of the year and was nominated for the female athlete of the year in 1995 and 1998.
Included among her honors, she was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as an individual in 2014 and as a 1998 team member in 2009 and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of the 1998 team.
She lives in Hudson, Wis. with her husband and two children. She teaches at Riverside Athletic Club and serves as an assistant hockey coach for the Hudson girls hockey team.