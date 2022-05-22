Franklin Pierce baseball falls to Molloy in NCAA tournament Staff Report May 22, 2022 May 22, 2022 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Franklin Pierce baseball team was eliminated with a 6-4 loss to Molloy on Sunday in the NCAA Div. II East Regional Championship.Franklin Pierce forced Sunday’s deciding game with an 8-0 win over Molloy on Saturday.On Sunday, a three-run fourth inning put Molloy ahead 4-2. Franklin Pierce cut the deficit to one run on two occasions but couldn’t compete the comeback.Randy Flores and Charles Lebron had two hits apiece for Franklin Pierce, which closes its season with a 31-17 record.Molloy advances to face Southern New Hampshire University in the NCAA Super Regionals. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage