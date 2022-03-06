WALTHAM, Mass. -- Playing in just its second-ever Northeast-10 championship game, the Franklin Pierce men’s basketball team played a thriller with host Bentley on Sunday, but was doomed by poor shooting throughout on the way to a 68-62 loss.
The Ravens led with just over 11 minutes to go in the game, but the Falcons rallied on their way to winning their 10th NE-10 tournament title.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well all game, and give them credit,” Franklin Pierce coach David Chadbourne said. “They had a good game plan and made it hard for us. We missed some shots that we normally make.”
The Franklin Pierce trio of Isaiah Moore, Max Zegarowski, and Mohamed Traore had 20, 14, and 13 points, respectively. But those points came on a combined 18-for-58 (31%) shooting. As a team, the Ravens shot 9-for-42 on 3-pointers.
Zegarowski had the roughest day. His 11 points in the first half led all scorers, but he went 1-for-5 in the second half for just three points.
“He just didn’t make shots,” Zegarowski said. “He had some really good looks. It sounds so simplistic, but it’s just that. Max missed some shots that 80 percent of the time he’ll make. He just didn’t today. It’s basketball.”
Franklin Pierce led in the first half before Bentley battled back to take a 40-34 lead at halftime. The Ravens opened the second half on a 15-5 run to take a 49-45 lead. Traore had eight points during the outburst, and Moore added five.
Bentley responded with a 14-4 run to open a six-point lead with five minutes to play. A 3-pointer from Zegarowski cut the gap to two with 1:06 to go before the Falcons scored the final four points to put the game to bed.
“I feel like I was off today and I could have made a few shots down the stretch and kept us together a little more when they went on the run,” Moore said. “We’ve still got the (NCAA) tournament so we’re going to stay positive.”
The Ravens were outrebounded 56-42, including 14-9 on the offensive glass. The defense forced 15 Falcon turnovers, which helped keep Franklin Pierce in the game throughout.
The loss drops the Ravens to 17-10 on the season, but their place in next week’s NCAA tournament is all but assured. The regional is projected to be hosted by Bentley.
Chadbourne said his team, which has no seniors and just one graduate student, could use the loss in an intense road environment as a lesson ahead of the NCAA tournament.
“We try to grow all the time,” Chadbourne said. “I think this is a good experience that if something’s not fallen you don’t be stubborn with it. You try other ways to make things work, and we will.”
The expected NCAA bid would be the first for the Ravens since going to three straight tournaments between 2012-2014, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2013, the program’s lone regional championship.