GOFFSTOWN -- The Franklin Pierce University women’s hockey team received a 43-save shutout performance from Emme Ostrander and two goals from its top line in its 3-0 New England Women’s Hockey Alliance triumph over Saint Anselm College Tuesday night at Sullivan Arena.
The Ravens (12-6-0, 8-3-0 NEWHA) and Saint Anselm (10-7-0, 8-4-0 NEWHA) are now tied for first place in the six-team conference standings.
Ostrander’s 43-save outing is the most in program history in a shutout effort. The sophomore goaltender from Westborough, Mass., has made at least 40 saves in three games and logged four shutouts, including a 3-0 win over the Hawks on Nov. 1.
The Hawks took a 27-12 shots-on-goal advantage into the second intermission and outshot the Ravens 43-17 overall. Ostrander’s teammates blocked 11 shots in front of her.
“I feel like playing defense helped us a lot,” Franklin Pierce junior forward and Londonderry resident Haley Parker said. “Playing back, playing man-on-man, trying to just keep (Saint Anselm) from being in our zone as much as possible, keep blocking shots, keeping the shots minimum, that helped even though we have a phenomenal goaltender.”
Franklin Pierce’s top line of freshman left wing Katelyn Brightbill, junior center Marissa Massaro and freshman right wing Ava Kison finished with a combined two goals and three assists.
Kison scored in front off assists from Massaro and Brightbill 3:56 into the first period to notch her sixth career goal and open the game’s scoring. Brightbill notched a backdoor power-play goal via assists from Bridgette Prentiss and Massaro with 9:52 remaining to cap the game’s scoring.
“They’re very gritty,” Ravens coach David Stockdale said of Brightbill, Massaro and Kison. “They’re physical, they’re tough, they’re all pretty smart. Even those two of those guys are freshmen, I think they’ve been able to step in right away at this level and contribute at a high level and those guys have been really consistent and really good for us.”
The Ravens took a 2-0 lead with 2:53 left in the second frame, when freshman Cassidy Jones scored her first career goal. The left wing tipped the puck past Hawks senior goaltender Michaela Kane (14 saves). Becca Kniss started the scoring sequence with a slap shot from the right point and Hayley Doneghey earned the primary assist on Jones’ tally.
Hawks coach Kerstin Matthews said she thought her team played really bad and did not look hungry. Saint Anselm entered the game coming off a weekend trip to No. 7 Princeton in which it was outscored 15-0 over two losses.
“We had two tough ones out at Princeton this weekend,” Matthews said. “Those were very physical games and they were quick opponents. I was hoping we could kind of take that energy into Tuesday and kind of take advantage of the fact that we played a fast-paced team...but I think our confidence is shaken a little bit here so we’re a little snake-bitten here and we’re working harder, not smarter.”