Southern New Hampshire University scored the first three goals en route to a 3-1 win over rival Saint Anselm in Northeast-10 men’s hockey play Friday night at Sullivan Arena in Goffstown.
Matt Monreal, Ryan Coady and Kyle Galloway scored for the Penmen (10-14-0, 8-9-0 NE-10). Anthony Iacullo’s third-period power-play goal was the lone marker for the Hawks (12-13-2, 7-8-2 NE-10).
Dartmouth 5, St. Lawrence 2: In Canton, N.Y., Matt Baker scored a pair of goals and Jeff Losurdo notched a goal and an assist for the Big Green.
Dartmouth (12-10-4, 9-8-2 ECAC) outshot the Saints 39-18.
Will Graber and Daniel Warpecha also scored for Dartmouth. Adrian Clark made 17 saves for the win. Aleksi Peltonen and Bo Hanson scored for St. Lawrence (3-24-4, 1-17-1 ECAC).
Men’s basketball
Dartmouth 66, Penn 59: In Hanover, Chris Knight scored 18 points while Aaryn Rai and Trevon Ary-Turner each produced 16 as the Big Green won their third straight.
Dartmouth (10-14, 3-6 Ivy) converted 6-of-8 at the line down the stretch to hold off the Quakers (13-9, 5-4 Ivy), who hit three 3-pointers in the final 1:35.