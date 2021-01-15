The UNH and UConn hockey teams play again Saturday in Durham. Expect a close game.
Friday, for the third time this season, the teams played a one-goal contest, and this time Carter Turnbull's overtime goal gave the host Huskies a wild 6-5 victory. Turnbull converted a shot from the bottom of the right circle after taking a behind-the-net pass from Adam Karashik.
The Wildcats, playing their fifth overtime game, dropped to 3-6-1 in Hockey East. One of their two overtime wins (2-1) came Jan. 2 at UConn.
Turnbull's goal, his third of the game, spoiled a UNH comeback. Trailing 5-3, the Wildcats pulled closer with 4:38 remaining in regulation on Ryan Verrier's first goal of the season. Then, after pulling goalie Mike Robinson, they tied it with 35 seconds remaining on Filip Engaras' goal from in front.
Lucas Hermann, freshman defenseman Luke Reid (first career) and Jackson Pierson also scored for UNH, which led 2-1 in the first period before falling behind.
Robinson and his counterpart, Tomas Vomacka, each finished with 28 saves.
The teams are scheduled to play again today at 5 p.m. at the Whittemore Center. The game can be seen on collegesportslive.com for free.