NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs with the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the third quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  

 Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA - Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, the former walk-on in his sixth season of college football, somehow managed to add to an already impressive legend Saturday night. After leading the Bulldogs to a national title a year ago, he rallied them with 18 fourth-quarter points, capping the comeback with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds remaining.

The drama was not done in CFP semifinal, for Ohio State's C.J. Stroud led the Buckeyes down the field for a game-winning field goal attempt. The drive stalled at the Georgia 32, where Noah Ruggles's 50-yard kick was wide left, sealing the Bulldogs' 42-41 Peach Bowl win.