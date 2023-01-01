Ryan Day

Brett Davis/USA TODAY SPORTS

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, a Manchester native, walks off the field after a loss against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday night.

 Brett Davis

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.

It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.