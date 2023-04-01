GOFFSTOWN — At every level in any sport, Shelby Cole has always been a scorer.
After Cole led the Southern New Hampshire University women’s lacrosse team in scoring as a sophomore midfielder last year, second-year Penmen coach Carissa Medeiros figured she should give her more opportunities to do that.
So during fall training, with more midfield depth this season, Medeiros and her coaching staff tried Cole at attack.
Cole, who graduated from Gilford High School as its all-time leading scorer in lacrosse (234 goals) and a 1,000-point club member in basketball, said the transition from midfield to attack was weird at first but one she has enjoyed.
It has also made SNHU a faster, better team, Medeiros said.
“She’s shifted more to play offense, which, I think, at first was met at least with some disappointment in her eyes but it’s allowing her to be more of an offensive threat,” Medeiros said after SNHU’s 13-10 loss to rival Saint Anselm College at Grappone Stadium last Wednesday.
Cole, who led the Gilford High girls soccer team in scoring as a senior captain in 2020, led the Northeast-10 Conference in goals (32) and ranked second behind teammate Angelina Graziano in points (45) entering the Penmen’s scheduled home game on Saturday against No. 2 Pace.
SNHU won six of its first seven games for the first time in program history and took a 6-2 overall record and 2-2 NE-10 mark into Saturday’s game.
Cole, who started playing in second grade for the Lakes Region Lacrosse Club, erupted for a career-high 64 points on 47 goals and 17 assists as a sophomore last spring.
Medeiros said Cole was one of the first players who bought into the system and structure she implemented for the program. Medeiros said her system, paired with Cole’s skill and determination, led to Cole’s breakout sophomore campaign.
“All the stars kind of aligned for her in a way that was just like, ‘This is perfect for me,’” Medeiros said. “It gave her an opportunity to shine.”
Cole worked with Penmen assistant coach Lexi Felt in the offseason and throughout the fall on areas of her game like one-versus-one dodges, shot placement, shooting from further out and her eight-meter shots.
Felt, a Manchester native and 2019 SNHU graduate, sends Cole clips from top Division I games to learn from. Cole sends clips of herself working on areas of her game at home to Felt to critique.
“She’s definitely one of those types of kids where you can give her a little bit of feedback and she’ll actually implement the feedback,” said Felt, who ranks 10th all-time in goals scored for SNHU (118). “She’s really good about knowing what she needs to work on.”
Cole tallied at least five points and scored at least four goals in six of the Penmen’s first eight games, including a career-high eight goals in their 18-9 triumph at Franklin Pierce on March 24.
Cole credited her early-season scoring success to her off-ball movement and help from her teammates. Cole said she has built strong chemistry with seniors Graziano and Skylar Renaud over her three seasons playing with them.
“I feel like I always know what they’re going to do and they always know what I’m going to do so we don’t even have to communicate,” said Cole, who wants to average at least five points and one caused turnover per game this season. “I kind of just give them a look and they know what we’re doing.”
The Saint Anselm game marked just the second time Cole was kept without a goal this spring, though she had an assist. Felt said she has worked with Cole about countering opponents trying to shut her down by forcing the defense to switch and adding more moves to her game to get around defenders.
“You have to get new tools because they’re going to constantly be scouting you, especially her,” Felt said. “They’re definitely watching her on scout and they’re gonna know what she’s gonna do so I talk to her a lot about continuing to build on her skill set by adding new skills into that.”
Cole said she has stepped into a bigger leadership role.
During the Saint Anselm game, which the Penmen trailed wire-to-wire after the Hawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead, Cole urged her teammates to pick their heads up. If SNHU is not having a good practice, Medeiros said Cole embraces the coaching staff’s criticism.
Cole said she tries to give her freshman teammates advice on protecting their sticks, off-ball movement and dodging.
“I’ve been trying to be more vocal talking to my teammates — kind of like taking charge and being a leader on the field just because we need guidance everywhere,” Cole said. “Especially now that I’m only playing attack, I have to be a leader on attack — whether that’s calling plays, telling people where to go and all of that stuff.”
Felt considers Cole one of the Penmen’s star players and wants to help her embrace that role.
“I feel like she’s such a team player,” said Felt, “that you have to kind of encourage her to be like, ‘Hey, this is yours. You’ve earned this.’”