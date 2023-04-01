Shelby Cole

Shelby Cole looks to shoot during last Wednesday night’s game at Saint Anselm. Defending is the Hawks’ Erin Doyle.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

GOFFSTOWN — At every level in any sport, Shelby Cole has always been a scorer.

After Cole led the Southern New Hampshire University women’s lacrosse team in scoring as a sophomore midfielder last year, second-year Penmen coach Carissa Medeiros figured she should give her more opportunities to do that.