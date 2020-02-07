MANCHESTER — As vital as Lyric Grumblatt’s game-clinching free throws were to Manchester Memorial besting Manchester Central, 46-44, in overtime on Friday night, it’s equally important to know just what happened to get her to the line.
After leaving the game in the first quarter when she aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury, Jess Carrier re-entered the game in the fourth quarter and hit a three as the clock expired to send the game into the extra frame.
Without that shot, Grumblatt wouldn’t have been at the line with a chance to win it and improve to 12-1.
“Jess got hurt in that first quarter and got cleared by the trainer and she hit an unbelievable shot to force overtime,” Memorial coach Greg Cotreau said. “They always find a way to win. We’re finding new ways to win every game. Sometimes it’s easy and sometimes it’s hard … We haven’t had a lot of time to practice this week with games and the snow but these kids just find a way.”
Carrier’s ability to come back into the game was massive for reasons beyond her shot-making ability. Tamrah Gould fouled out of the game with three minutes to go and the Crusaders needed another capable guard to handle the ball alongside Grumblatt and Jennessa Brunette.
She also replaced Gould’s typical aggressive play with some of her own, most notably on an offensive rebound of her own miss that led to a jump ball, allowing Memorial to have another crack at winning the game, which Grumblatt did.
“That was a huge shot for (Carrier) because we obviously knew that they were going to try to go to Lyric because Lyric is a great outside shooter. When you focus on something, you’ve got to give something else up. We gave it up to her and she made us pay for it. That’s how you draw it up.”
Central entered the game shorthanded with starting point guard Jailyn Johnson missing due to injury. It then lost its best perimeter defender in Erin Flurey when she collided with Grumblatt and hit her head on the floor. That forced other girls into different roles, but they handled them well.
Emily Greenwood was huge as a playmaker and found Destiny Jordan (game-high 20 points) on a number of occasions for easy layups down the stretch. Bree Pietroniro-Hamilton also stepped up finishing with six points, two of which came at the free throw line with 22 seconds left in regulation that put the Little Green ahead 38-37.
Jordan then hit two free throws to extend Central’s lead to three, setting up Carrier’s shot.
“When we play Central it’s always a battle,” Cotreau said. “We know them really well and they know us really well. It’s a clash of styles. Central wants to slow it down and we want to speed it up. Usually what happens is usually whoever enforces their style at the right time usually squeezes out a victory.”
Memorial’s big three of Gould (12 points), Brunette (13) and Grumblatt (11) combined for 36 of the team’s points. Brunette scored four in overtime while Grumblatt had the two freebies.
Central is 8-4.