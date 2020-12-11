Although her team’s record isn’t as good as she would like, Kelsey Hogan said she’s seen many positive things early in her first season as the University of New Hampshire women’s basketball coach. Among those positives has been the play of the two New Hampshire residents on the UNH roster: Nashua’s Amanda Torres and Derry’s Brooke Kane.
Through UNH’s five games (1-4, 1-1 American East), Torres, a senior guard, leads the team in points per game (14.6) and assists per game (2.6). She’s also averaging 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.
Kane, a sophomore forward, is averaging 6.6 points per game and leads the team in both rebounds per game (6.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.14).
“She (Kane) took the quarantine in preseason and worked,” said Hogan, a former Nashua High star. “Everything we’re seeing on the floor and the stat sheet is from her hard work. The more she gets on the court, the more she’s going to flourish. We knew she was going to have a bright future and she’s living up to those expectations.
“I think last year Amanda had a breakout year. She needs to be that leader that we know she can be, and we’re seeing it. She’s taken that challenge and she’s rising up to it. She wears a lot of hats. She’s our leader. She’s our scorer. She’s our defensive lockdown. She does everything for us. She continues to give more and get better every game I see her.”
Although she no longer lives in New Hampshire, former Stratham resident Adara Groman has given the Wildcats some significant contributions as well. Groman, a freshman guard, has started in all five games and tossed in a team-high 16 points (four 3-pointers) in Thursday’s 74-55 loss to UMass. She’s averaging 8.4 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game.
“She doesn’t play like a freshman,” Hogan said. “She’s a gamer. I think she’s going to continue to improve.”
Kane, who attended Pinkerton Academy, played in 20 of 29 games as a freshman, when she averaged 2.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 10.6 minutes per game. She said the biggest adjustment she had to make coming out of high school was acclimating herself to the speed of the college game.
“That was something I definitely had to adjust to a lot, especially on defense,” Kane said. “I feel a lot more confident this year, and a lot more settled in and adjusted this year with school and with basketball.
“I’m definitely happy with my progress, but I think there’s still a long way to go. … I feel a lot more comfortable playing and my (increased) confidence is helping me play the way that I know I can.”
Torres was named the America East Player of the Week on Monday for her performance in last weekend’s two games against NJIT. She averaged 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the weekend split versus the Highlanders, and matched her career high with 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting in last Sunday’s 59-53 victory.
Torres said having more confidence in her jump shot was one of her priorities entering this season.
“I’ve always struggled with shooting my shot when I’m open, so I think it’s always been a goal of mine to be more confident in my outside shot,” Torres said. “I wasn’t happy with my game (against UMass). I think I definitely could have done a lot of things better, but overall I’ve been happy with my performance (this season). There’s always things I can work on, but I think for the most part I’ve been happy in being more confident in my shot and looking for my shot.”
Torres, the lone senior on the UNH roster, played at Trinity High School and Proctor Academy before she joined the UNH program.
“I think it’s definitely been tough on us (not winning) because we do work hard every day (in practice) and in the games, but I also think it’s been motivating us for conference play to know that we’re right there and we just have to put it all together,” she said. “We’ve been having trouble putting four quarters together — doing the little things for all four quarters.”