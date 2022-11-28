As the Worcester Polytechnic Institute women’s basketball team looks to build off of a 19-win season from a year ago, the Engineers lean on a pair of Granite Staters to help lead the way.
Manchester’s Melanie Presseau, a grad student, and Brentwood’s Emily Raynowska, a senior, play key roles for the Engineers and are part of the team’s veteran core.
“I think we use our experience to our advantage,” said Presseau, a Manchester Memorial graduate. “I know there’s a lot of teams that graduated a lot of veteran players so we have to use our experience and how we know the ins and outs of each other and our system to compete and do whatever we can to win.”
Presseau, a 5-foot-5 guard, was the leading scorer on the team last year and is averaging 7.3 points per game through WPI’s 3-1 start (before Sunday’s action). She had 10 points in WPI’s win over Clark to secure the Worcester City Title at the start of the season.
Presseau, in her fifth season at WPI, has grown on the court each year. In the team’s 60-57 loss to nationally ranked Tufts on Nov. 18, Presseau scored her 500th career point.
Presseau credits Memorial coach Greg Cotreau with preparing her to become a starter for a program at the top end of Division III.
“When he came to the program, he really pushed and actually taught us how to compete,” Presseau said. “I think it’s because of him, honestly.”
Raynowska, a 6-foot-3 center out of Brewster Academy, is a jack-of-all-trades off the bench. She’s averaging three points and three rebounds in 11 minutes of action per game in the early season.
“Emily obviously brings a different dimension to the team and how we can play with her length and ability to finish,” said WPI coach Cherise Galasso. “She can also step out and shoot. We run a lot of the offense through her and her decision making.”
Raynowska played one year at Exeter High before transferring to Brewster, where she played for three years. It was a hard decision for Raynowska, who played at Exeter alongside her sister Lia, but the opportunity was too good to pass up. Lia is now a senior playing at Colby-Sawyer.
“Brewster was a great experience for me,” Raynowska said. “It gave me some insight on how to live away from home and play basketball at the same time. Same thing down here. We also had the same game days, Wednesdays and Saturdays, as we do here so that’s great for me.”