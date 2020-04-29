University of New Hampshire forward Taylor Wenczkowski of Rochester on Wednesday was selected in the third round of the National Women's Hockey League draft. Both Wenczkowski and linemate Meghara McManus were selected by the Boston Pride. McManus was a fifth-round pick.
Also selected in the fifth round by the Pride was Manchester's Paige Capistran, a defenseman from Northeastern. Capistran played in 145 games and captained the Huskies to the most wins (32) in program history before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Wenczkowski, the Wildcats' captain, and McManus were the wingers on UNH’s most proficient scoring line last season, with Wenczkowski tallying seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points, and McManus notching a team-high 27 points (17 goals, 10 assists).
Wenczkowski tallied 82 career points in a UNH uniform, scoring 42 goals and notching 40 assists in 149 career games. Her sophomore season was cut short due to injury, but she responded in the 2017-18 season with a team-high 20 points. She followed that with a 20-goal season.
“Taylor is incredibly skilled, competitive and driven,” said UNH coach Hilary Witt. “I am very proud of her for her accomplishments and excited to see her succeed in professional hockey.”
Wenczkowski was the second Wildcat selected in the 2020 NWHL draft, after teammate Tori Howran (Bancroft, Ontario) was drafted by the Connecticut Whale seventh overall on night one (Tuesday) of the NWHL draft. Wenczkowski was selected with the final pick of the third round, 18th overall.
Wenczkowski and Capistran will join another Granite Stater, UNH alum Jenna Rheault, on the Pride.