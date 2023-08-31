PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An edge.
That’s what Brown University soccer coach Chase Wileman wants senior midfielder Charlie Adams to play with this season.
A Hanover High alumnus, Adams set career scoring records including goals (64), assists (54) and points (118). In 33 games with Brown, Adams has scored three goals and assisted on five.
“I’m asking him to be more ruthless,” Wileman said of Adams, who started 11 of 17 games last season and will start again this season. “Sometimes Charlie can be too nice. He’s a nice guy but if the decision is to shoot or pass, I want him to be aggressive. I’m challenging him to be ‘The guy.’
“I have nothing but positive things to say about Charlie. I love him as a player and a person. I’m trying to nudge him into doing a little bit more.”
What does “ruthless” mean to Adams?
“When he says more aggressive and more ruthless, he means more so around the ball,” said Adams who was an All-American and the New Hampshire Player of the Year as a senior. “Instead of making an extra pass, it’s more about going toward the goal. When you are around the other team’s goal you’ll put your body on the line.
“When you watch the best players in the world, they are very aggressive and ruthless around the goal. When they get around the box, they know they have one job, which is to put the ball in the goal.”
Even though his goals and assists totals don’t compare with those he recorded at Hanover, Adams is anything but frustrated.
“I wouldn’t say frustrated,” he said. “The difference between playing high school soccer and college soccer at the Division I level is a crazy jump. It takes a long time to adapt to the college level. A lot of guys don’t adapt.
“I have very high expectations for myself. I always want to be getting better. The last two years were a good start and I know I could have done better. It’s hard to score goals and get assists to help the team win.”
Adams’s first meeting with Wileman came in the Granite State.
“Charlie mentioned to me when I first got the job (at Brown) that he came to a Dartmouth College soccer camp about 10 years ago when I was coaching at the camp,” said Wileman, who was a Big Green assistant coach from 2011-2013. “If you grew up in the Upper Valley and were a soccer player, you came to that camp.
“It’s kind of a full circle because now I’m coaching him and he’s a young man.”
Adams, as well as his teammates, had to adjust to a new system when Wileman replaced Patrick Laughlin prior to last season. The Bears proceeded to go 8-6-3 in 2022.
“It wasn’t very difficult for Charlie (to adjust) because he’s an intelligent soccer player,” Wileman said. “He cares, he learns and he wants to get better. He’s a soccer junkie. He comes by the office and texts me about games. He cares about learning and being coachable.
“What I’m asking of him is try to add more production in terms of goals and assists. That will come naturally due to our style of play. I definitely see Charlie as a very creative player. My idea is to get him closer to the goal either as an attacking midfielder or a wide midfielder to create chances for him. With our new style of play, we’re keeping possession of the ball more, which gives our attacking players more freedom.”
Given Adams’s skill set, he should thrive as a senior now that he’s more accustomed to Wileman’s style.
“It was a pretty smooth transition for me,” Adams admitted. “Coach did an awesome job transitioning to the program. The program at Brown is different than the one at Kentucky (Wileman was an assistant at Kentucky before Brown). But coach has built a lot of great relationships with players.
“Obviously it’s hard when you have a different coach after being recruited by another coach. But he cares a lot about the players, which shows how much he cares about the program.”
Since the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID, Adams can return for one more year after this one
“I’ve thought about it,” said Adams, whose Bears open Friday night at home against UMass. “The program has given a lot to me. Right now I’m focused on this season and hope to do as well as possible.
“Once we’re down the road I’ll start to think about next season.”