Charlie Adams expected the announcement but that did not make it any less disappointing.
The Ivy League on July 8 became the first Division I conference to suspend its fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown University, which Adams will attend and play for its men’s soccer program, announced the day before that incoming freshmen will not be allowed on the Providence, R.I., campus until the spring term. Freshmen can take one course remotely free of charge in the fall, the statement said.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, I thought by next fall we’d be totally fine and we’d be able to go back and all that,” Adams said. “As things progressed and summer stuff was getting canceled, I began to accept it and expect the worst before it happened.”
The midfielder graduated from Hanover High School this past school year as the boys’ soccer program’s all-time leader in goals (64) and assists (54). The Marauders defeated Bedford, 1-0 on penalty kicks, in the NHIAA Division I state championship game last fall. Adams, who also played basketball at Hanover, earned All-American and Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year honors last after recording 23 goals and 20 assists in 20 games as a senior.
“It’s been amazing playing high school,” Adams said. “I think from my perspective, my goal has always been to play at the collegiate level. I’ve been preparing so hard for it. I felt like I’d really be able to prove myself.”
Until the Ivy League’s announcement, Adams said the Brown men’s soccer team was fully preparing for its fall season. The coaching staff sent players weekly workout plans and the team met frequently via Zoom, discussing everything from tactical strategies to the Black Lives Matter movement.
The team can practice during the fall term but freshmen will not be allowed to participate, as they will not technically be enrolled until the spring term, Adams said.
Adams has spent most of the summer training alongside his friend and former Lebanon High School standout Logan Falzarano, who graduated this past school year and will continue his career at Division III Johns Hopkins University. The Centennial Conference, which Johns Hopkins’ men’s soccer team is a member of, suspended its fall sports season on July 7.
Adams and Falzarano, who have been friends since first grade and previously played both soccer and basketball together, lift about three times a week and run either on a soccer field or track three to four times a week, Adams said.
Since the state has allowed organized practices to begin, Adams and Falzarano have competed in five-on-five and six-on-six pickup games and participated in training sessions organized by Lebanon boys’ soccer coach Rob Johnstone.
“It’s awesome to have someone as motivated as I am to push me and I can push him,” Adams said of training with Falzarano. “It’s been super helpful.”
Aside from an 11-on-11 scrimmage with his Global Premier Soccer club team earlier this summer and the High School All-American Game in December, Adams’ last soccer game was the state championship against Bedford. Considering the premature end to his final basketball season — Hanover reached the Division II quarterfinals before play was halted — and the cancelation of the NHIAA spring sports season, Adams appreciates his senior soccer campaign even more now.
Hanover finished last season with a 17-2-1 overall record and won the Division I tournament as the No. 3 seed. The state championship marked the program’s 19th overall and first since 2013.
“We’re all grateful to at least see how our season ended,” Adams said. “That state championship is something I’d been wanting ever since I got to high school. It was my last chance to do it as a senior. To be able to do that and not have our season get canceled after all the other sports got canceled, (I feel) super lucky.”
The Brown coaches have recommended freshmen play somewhere during the fall but also have told players to not stress over it, Adams said. He has not decided where he might play while he is home this fall.
If Hanover boys’ soccer coach Rob Grabill is interested and the Marauders have a fall season, Adams said he would like to help the team in a volunteer assistant coach role and possibly practice or scrimmage with the team occasionally.
“It’s definitely something that I would love to do and I would have the chance to play soccer,” Adams said. “Any way for me to play soccer, I’ll do it.”