Harvard freshman Marek Hejduk was literally a last-second overtime option who averted a Beanpot disaster.

The right wing received a perfect saucer pass from Alex Laferriere and scored with 1.5 seconds to play in overtime. Hejduk’s second tally of the game lifted Harvard to 4-3 victory over Boston College in Monday night’s opening match of the 70th Dunkin’ Beanpot Tournament at the TD Garden. Harvard is 6-1-1 in overtime games this season.