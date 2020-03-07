A massive second period propelled the No. 2 Bedford boys’ hockey team past No. 7 Windham, 5-2, at Saint Anselm College on Saturday. The defending champs will play No. 6 Bishop Guertin in the Division I semifinals at JFK Coliseum in Manchester on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Following a scoreless opening period, the Bulldogs did all their damage in the second. Will Scott scored the game’s first goal after being set up by Tim Purcell with 13:24 to go in the stanza.
Cam Wasylak and Brady Burke then tacked on one each for Bedford to put it ahead 3-0. Owen Roberto later added two goals to give the Bulldogs a commanding 5-0 lead going into the third.
Windham scored both its goals in the final frame but couldn’t climb out of the hole it dug itself.
Concord 6, Pinkerton 1: At Everett Arena in Concord, six different goal scorers led the Tide to the semifinals.
Joey Ala, Ryan Philbrick, Matt Hauschild, Zach Drew, Ryan Doherty and Brooks Craigue got on the score sheet for Concord (18-1). Parker Taylor made 19 saves.
Mason Drouin scored for Pinkerton (11-9). Matt Gilliand stopped 33 shots for the Astros.
Trinity 4, Salem 3: At Sullivan Arena in Goffstown, Trinity scored the winner with 41 seconds to play after Salem had scored two third-period goals to tie the game.
Ryan Pappalardo had all three goals for Salem (12-4-3).
Trinity (14-4-1) will face Concord in Wednesday’s semifinals at JFK Coliseum.
Boys’ Division II
Merrimack 5, Dover 3: At West Side Ice Arena in Manchester, Zach Stimeling had a goal and two assists for No. 2 Merrimack, including a score and a helper in the third period that helped the Tomahawks pull away from No. 7 Dover (11-8). Both sides scored three goals in the opening period and, after a scoreless second, Stimeling assisted on an Evan Roy goal that broke the tie at the 8:35 mark. Three minutes later, Stimeling found the back of the net himself to seal it for Merrimack (14-4). Roy also scored in the first period, as did Owen Miner and Dylan Sadowski. Ollie Stevens scored all of Dover’s goals. Connor Thomas had two assists for the Green Wave.
St. Thomas Aquinas 5, Somersworth/Coe-Brown 4: At Dover Ice Arena, Matt Barnes sent St. Thomas Aquinas to the semifinals with a goal that snapped a 4-4 tie with 54 seconds left in regulation. The Saints (14-4) tied the game five minutes earlier on Brendan Chrisom’s third goal of the game. Earlier, Chrisom tied the game at 2-2 before Brendan Tersolo gave St. Thomas a 3-2 lead in the second. Still, Somersworth/Coe-Brown (10-7) led 4-3 at the end of two periods.
Oyster River 4, Goffstown 0: At Sullivan Arena at Saint Anselm College, Declan Daubney recorded the shutout in net for Oyster River (13-5-1). Daubney made 28 saves in the contest. Eric Donovan and Jack Poitras each scored empty-netters in the third period for the Bobcats. Goffstown finishes the year 13-6.
Keene 5, Lebanon/Stevens/Mount Royal 4, OT: In Keene, Ben Brown’s goal gave the Blackbirds the win.
Division III
Kennett 4, Hollis/Brookline-Derryfield 3, OT: In Nashua, Miles Woodbury’s goal 3:21 into overtime helped the sixth-seeded Eagles advance. Kennett is 8-10-1. Hollis/Brookline-Derryfield finishes 13-5-1.