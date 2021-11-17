The Derryfield School Athletic Director Chris Hettler and Manchester School District Director of Athletics Christine Pariseau-Telge knew they had to find alternate facilities for their swim teams for at least part of this winter season.
Neither expected their teams to need permanent new homes until they recently learned that Southern New Hampshire University decided to close its pool for good.
SNHU’s pool, which was built in 1979, has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020.
SNHU Director of Athletics and Recreation Anthony Fallacaro said the school initially planned to reopen it in January. After doing a deep dive into the state of the facility during its closure and considering how few students, faculty and staff use it, Fallacaro said he recommended to university leadership that the pool be permanently closed. Leadership agreed.
SNHU officially announced the pool’s closure last Tuesday. Derryfield, Manchester West, Memorial and Central and Pinkerton Academy of Derry swim teams all used SNHU as their home pool. Swim NH and the Manchester Swim Team also rented the facility.
Pariseau-Telge said she learned SNHU decided to close its pool through an email and follow-up phone call from Fallacaro last week.
“When he called me, I wasn’t really prepared for that,” Pariseau-Telge said. “We made alternative plans for this year with hopes they’d be able to reopen.”
Fallacaro said the pool’s filter and piping have not been replaced since it was built, the facility’s HVAC system needs updating and there is corrosion in the walls. Given that less than 1% of those on campus use the pool and the considerable repairs it needs, he said it was decided that the space could be better utilized.
“We’re trying to focus on our students — decisions in the best interest of students,” Fallacaro said. “You sit there and go, ‘This is a sizable investment into the pool.’ I’m not sure that’s staying in line with our student-centered approach.”
Fallacaro said the school is currently deciding what to do with the facility. SNHU made a donation to the Derryfield, West, Memorial, Central and Pinkerton swim teams to help offset the cost of them having to move to new facilities, he said.
The Derryfield and Manchester teams have used SNHU as their home pool since each of their programs started. Hettler said Derryfield’s team used The Workout Club of Londonderry last year and will do the same this season but SNHU’s closure might create difficulties going forward.
Derryfield previously practiced at SNHU before the school day started. Swimmers could walk from the pool to campus and grab breakfast before going to homeroom. The added travel to The Workout Club has shortened practice time and caused a few swimmers to quit this year, Hettler said. He is worried the increased travel might deter underclassmen who do not have their license from joining the team but the school is providing a bus to practices for those swimmers to utilize.
Pariseau-Telge said, like last year, the Central, West and Memorial teams all practice at the YMCA of Downtown Manchester. Their three meets this season will all be home meets at the YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown.
The three Manchester schools could have a combined 50-75 interested swimmers this season but the downtown YMCA is much smaller than SNHU and has restrictions on how many swimmers can be at the pool for practice, Pariseau-Telge said. She said the teams are trying to avoid making cuts, which none of them has done before.
“We’re coming up with other options — having the possibility that some athletes that may be on (outside) swim teams may be able to get swim time and maybe move kids who don’t have that availability into those spots so we don’t have to make cuts,” Pariseau-Telge said. “Our first priority is to not make cuts but get the kids who really need swim time (the) swim time.”
Derryfield’s four meets this winter are all on the road but Hettler said he thinks, with more time to plan, it could host a meet at The Workout Club in upcoming seasons.
The Derryfield, Central, West and Memorial swim teams all started practice this week.
“SNHU has been a great, awesome partner — they continue to be a great partner making a generous donation because of the inconvenience,” Hettler said. “It’s tough for the swim community. I grew up in central New York and everyone had a pool. ... Nobody around here has pools.”