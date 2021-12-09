HINSDALE HIGH SCHOOL lists an enrollment of 136 students. Its basketball teams play in the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s smallest league, Division IV.
So as Hinsdale grad Angelina Nardolillo bursts onto the scene as her college’s leading scorer while stamping herself as a candidate for the league’s top freshman, it’s no wonder Nardolillo’s coach calls her a “steal.”
“I had confidence that she would have an impact, but not so quickly,” said Rhode Island College coach Jenna Cosgrove. “We have seniors and juniors at her position. She has taken on a role as our leading scorer as a freshman and has done it with ease. Teams are collapsing on her (double-teaming her), which I don’t think she anticipated.”
Nardolillo, a 6-foot forward, leads the Anchorwomen in scoring (11.0), rebounding (7.1) and blocked shots (10). Division III Rhode Island College — not to be confused with the Division I University of Rhode Island — is 6-4 overall, 2-0 in the Little East Conference.
For the week ending Dec. 4, Nardolillo was voted the conference’s rookie of the week, thanks in part to her performance in a 60-46 victory over Castleton. She posted career highs in points (19) and rebounds (15).
“In the past few games I’ve been good at recognizing that I’m being double-teamed and will kick it out because otherwise it would lead to a turnover or a bad shot,” said Nardolillo. “With the double team, it allows my teammates on the perimeter to have better shots and open looks.”
“Number one, she has a motor,” Cosgrove said. “She goes hard every possession. Number two is her versatility. She not only can score in the post but can step out and shoot and run the floor. We’re able to use her in a lot of ways.”
Nardolillo was surprised she’s a starter as a freshman.
“I really was shocked when I found myself stepping into the role,” she said. “I came in expecting to be the sixth or seventh player and contribute a few points.
“My teammates and coaching staff helped me prepare for this role. That’s a major reason why I’ve successfully stepped into it.”
Nardolillo was a 1,000-point scorer at Hinsdale. After her sophomore year there, she prepped for a year at Northfield Mount Hermon in Gill, Mass., competing against top players and averaging 10 points and nine assists per game.
“I liked the pace and the intensity (at Northfield Mount Hermon)” said Nardolillo. “It challenged me. All summer I trained really hard and prepared myself for that season.”
Amid a pandemic, Nardolillo returned to Hinsdale for her senior year.
And now, Cosgrove said the sky is the limit for Nardolillo.
“I think she’s the best freshman in the league and her upside is incredible,” Cosgrove said. “It’s scary to think of the way she’s playing now in terms of what is to come.”