KYLE MAURICE never stepped up to the plate feeling like he had to get a hit, but he left the batter’s box with one more often than not.
The Saint Anselm College senior from Exeter batted .417 (30-for-72) over an 11-8 April campaign for the Hawks on his way to a team-best .396 season average. The Exeter High School graduate also contributed five home runs, 18 RBIs, 21 runs scored and eight walks for the Hawks in April.
Twenty-five of Maurice’s April hits came during his 16-game hitting streak that began in March, over which he batted .500 (31-for-62).
For his consistency, Maurice was named the April Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges. He also received the Northeast-10 Conference Northeast Division Player of the Year award at the end of the season.
“For a lot of it, I didn’t even realize that I was on the streak or how long it had gotten,” Maurice said. “With or without the streak, I was just trying to obviously have confidence in myself and believe in myself when I’m in the box and know that no matter who’s pitching and no matter the situation, if I just do what I know how to do and do it to the best of my ability, the end result will be good.”
In the ninth game of the streak, Maurice went a month-best 4-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI in the Hawks’ 13-11 win over then-No. 12 Southern New Hampshire University on April 8. It marked Saint Anselm’s first win against its crosstown rival since 2013, snapping its 26-game losing streak in the all-time series.
“Once we won that game, that gave us a lot of confidence,” Maurice said, “and showed us that, even though this school and this team hasn’t been one of the better teams in a long time, after that we really knew we can compete with these top teams and we can beat anybody in this conference any day.”
Saint Anselm (22-23) split the series, 2-2, beating the Penmen consecutively for the first time since 2012.
Maurice followed up the SNHU series by going 7-for-12 with two home runs, two RBIs, five runs scored and three walks in the Hawks’ 1-3 series with Franklin Pierce University (31-17). The UMass Lowell transfer then belted a month-high two home runs in Saint Anselm’s 9-0 win at Saint Michael’s on April 23 on its way to a four-game series sweep of the Purple Knights.
Maurice, who said he has always been considered a power hitter, wanted to be more aggressive at the plate this season. While he drew a team-high 21 walks last year, Maurice said he felt like he gave up a lot of at-bats and good pitches early in counts.
“This year, I wanted to really make sure that I wasn’t giving away free pitches and not swinging at balls,” Maurice said. “If pitches were missing and (left) right over the plate, I wanted to make sure I was aggressive and hitting those because you normally only see them once in an at-bat.”
After that SNHU series, Maurice said he also felt settled in at left field. Typically a first baseman, Maurice was asked by his coaches to play outfield for the first time since he was a middle schooler.
Saint Anselm center fielder Zack Clough constantly talked to Maurice during games and right fielder Mike Pierro helped Maurice practice the position, showing him the outfield basics.
“It took some time to get used to,” Maurice said, “but my teammates in the outfield helped me out a lot and just knowing that I didn’t have to be the best out there — as long as I made the routine plays and did my part, then I would be alright.”
Maurice learned that he was named the NE-10 Northeast Division Player of the Year when Hawks coach Jerod Edmondson asked him to come to Edmondson’s office in the middle of the day during class, which is not always a good sign, he joked. Maurice said it meant a lot to hear the news from Edmondson, who has helped him considerably over his two years in the program.
“A lot of my success I do tie to him and everything he’s done for me,” Maurice said. “I really couldn’t have done any of it without him.”
Other athletes considered for the April honor were Saint Anselm College softball player Haile Hicks, Salem High School softball player Addison Lucier, New England College baseball player JD Normand, Southern New Hampshire University men’s lacrosse player Ryan Auger, SNHU women’s lacrosse player Shelby Cole, Pinkerton Academy of Derry boys lacrosse player Cole Frank and Hanover High School boys tennis player Evan Yang.
Hicks, a sophomore pitcher from Jefferson, went 11-1 with one save and a 1.10 ERA over 82 innings for Saint Anselm last month, allowing 10 earned runs and 13 walks alongside 90 strikeouts and six hit batters.
Lucier, a sophomore, batted .588 (10-for-17) with five extra-base hits (home run, triple, three doubles), 11 RBIs, nine runs scored and four walks over Salem’s 5-1 start to the NHIAA Division I season.
Normand, a sophomore from Auburn, batted .459 (17-for-37) with two home runs, 18 RBIs, nine runs scored and five walks over 13 games for the Pilgrims last month. He was named the New England Collegiate Conference Player of the Year after the season.
Auger, a junior midfielder from Derry, recorded 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists) over a 6-3 April campaign for SNHU that included the team’s 18-6 NE-10 quarterfinal loss to Saint Anselm. Cole, a sophomore midfielder from Gilford, logged 34 points (27 goals, seven assists) over a 5-4 April run for the Penmen.
Frank, a sophomore faceoff specialist, won 121 of the 151 faceoffs he took and notched two goals and an assist for Pinkerton over its 5-3 start to the NHIAA Division I season.
Yang, a senior, went undefeated in both No. 1 singles (6-0) and No. 1 doubles (7-0) action as Hanover went 7-0 to start the NHIAA Division I season.
Previous 2022 winners: January, Jackson Marshall, Hooksett (basketball); February, Brooke Paquette, Hudson (basketball); March, Geo Baker, Derry (basketball). To submit a nomination for future Athlete of the Month consideration, email the Union Leader Sports Department at sports@unionleader.com and enter “Athlete of the Month” in the subject line.