Hockey East on Wednesday announced its plans to play the 2020-21 season with a focus on conference play.
Scheduling details will be released at a later date, the league said.
The University of New Hampshire competes in the men’s and women’s divisions of Hockey East, which has 11 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams.
The league said that its small geographic footprint — all the schools are in New England — can help it conduct a competitive season, including a postseason championship.
“By emphasizing competition between Hockey East member institutions, the league allows itself to make significant and often difficult decisions in real time that will protect the health and safety of all parties involved in the administration of the conference schedule,” the league said in a release.
“Further, Hockey East’s geography allows the league to conduct conference competition, including the men’s and women’s championships, while mitigating non-essential travel and allowing maximum flexibility to adjust its schedule based on ever-changing developments and best medical practices surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”