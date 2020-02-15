The University of New Hampshire outshot Boston University but came away with a 3-1 loss in Hockey East play Saturday night at Agganis Arena in Boston. The loss completed the Terriers' weekend sweep of UNH.
The loss dropped UNH, with 19 points, into ninth place with Northeastern in Hockey East, one point behind eighth-place Connecticut. The top eight teams make the postseason tournament. The four points BU earned this weekend at the Wildcats' expense move BU to 23 points, good for third place. Just five points separates UNH from first place Boston College and UMass with two weekends to go in the regular season.
The Wildcats (15-13-2, 9-10-1 Hockey East) struck first on Liam Blackburn's goal 1:24 into the game. Patrick Grasso and Jackson Pierson assisted. But BU's Wilmer Skoog tied it up with his second game in two nights at 9:07 on the power play. Case McCarthy and Jamie Armstrong assisted. Skoog's goal came on a five-minute power play as a UNH player was ejected for a major penalty for the second straight night. Liam Blackburn got the gate at 7:09 of the first period for a hit to the head.
The Wildcats thought they had the lead at 7:30 of the second when Grasso tucked a rebound home but the goal was waved off as the referees ruled the puck had previously been played with a high stick. That decision cost UNH as Patrick Curry put the Terriers ahead with a goal at 15:04. Dominick Fensore and Jake Wise assisted.
UNH had outshot the Terriers 27-10 throughout the first two periods but entered the third trailing by a goal. BU locked the game down in the third period, allowing only four shots to the Wildcats. UNH outshot BU 31-19 for the game.
Logan Cockerill's empty-netter with 20 seconds to play was the final goal.
Sam Tucker made 30 saves for BU (12-9-8, 9-5-5 Hockey East). Bedford's Mike Robinson stopped 16 shots for UNH.
The Wildcats have a home-and-home with UMass Lowell next weekend.