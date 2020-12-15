Hockey East announced Tuesday that all teams will qualify for the league playoffs this season.
In previous seasons, eight of the 11 men’s teams and eight of the 10’s women’s teams qualified for the postseason.
“The 2020-21 season has presented new challenges each day and Hockey East has done everything in our power to ensure a safe and fulfilling experience for our student-athletes in this difficult year,” said Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf. “Inviting all teams into the Hockey East Tournament, and using all games played to determine seeding, gives our players the best possible experience of postseason competition while respecting the importance of each regular-season game.”
Schedule changes
Hockey East has announced that UNH’s men’s game Saturday at the Whittemore Center against Merrimack will be played at 3:30 p.m. and will be shown on NESN. The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m.
In other changes around the league, UMass will host Vermont for games Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. The Minutemen were originally scheduled to play Providence, however the Friars will be at Northeastern for games 1 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.