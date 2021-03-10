Seven players scored, goalie Mike Robinson made 20 saves and UNH earned its most lopsided win of the season, 7-2, over rival Maine in a Hockey East first-round tournament contest on Wednesday in Orono, Maine.
The Wildcats, seeded ninth, advanced to a Sunday quarterfinal at top seed Boston College. Game time is 4:30 p.m. on NESN.
UNH and BC split a pair of overtime games in their previous meetings in January.
Wednesday’s game was the first in 18 days for UNH, which had its last regular-season weekend of action canceled because of positive COVID-19 cases.
Robinson, a senior from Bedford, allowed a pair of goals in the second period but was otherwise solid.
UNH improved to 6-13-3. Maine, seeded eighth and playing its first home game of the season because of state regulations regarding gatherings, finished 3-11-2.
Special teams, a problem spot at times for the Wildcats, was a strength on Wednesday. UNH went 2-for-6 on the power play and held Maine scoreless in its four power plays — scoring two shorthanded goals in the process.
Kalle Eriksson, Eric MacAdams, Jackson Pierson, Tyler Ward, Filip Engaras, Luke Reid and Lucas Hermann scored for UNH. MacAdams’ goal, a rebound of his own shot during a power play, gave UNH a 2-0 lead at 2:30 of the second period. The goal was the opening salvo of a five-goal explosion by the teams in less than eight minutes, with UNH scoring three of the five.
The last of the five, by Ward, came while the Wildcats were shorthanded, at 10:11. He took a breakout pass by Will McKinnon, skated in on a partial breakaway and beat Maine goalie Victor Ostman (30 saves) to make it 4-2.
Engaras’ goal, a one-timer from the right wing circle after a Maine giveaway along the sideboards, pumped the UNH advantage to 5-2 one minute into the third period.