University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza did not say a word to his players after their regular-season-ending 1-0 loss at UMass Lowell last Saturday.
Souza said he turned the locker room over to senior captain Will MacKinnon, who emphasized to his teammates that, now, a new season begins.
Eighth-seeded Boston College (14-17-5, 9-12-3 Hockey East) will host No. 9 seed UNH (14-18-1, 8-15-1) tonight at 7 at Conte Forum in the first round of the single-elimination Hockey East playoffs. The game will be televised on NESN.
UNH, which also lost, 6-3, to the River Hawks last Friday, went into last weekend with the chance to jump Boston College in the Hockey East standings and secure a home playoff game against the Eagles.
Boston College finished with a home-and-home series sweep of Massachusetts, helping Northeastern pass the Minutemen in the standings and secure the league’s regular-season title.
“We wanted to go into Lowell and have an opportunity to potentially get home ice Wednesday but we didn’t,” Souza said. “It’s a new season ... I think our team is in a good frame of mind right now.”
The Eagles were 2-12-2 in the new year before earning last weekend’s sweep and own a 6-9-1 home record.
“They did what we set out to do this past weekend,” Souza said of the Eagles. “It was all, for us, about building momentum, carry momentum over into Wednesday. That was our goal. We didn’t get there but we’re not going to talk about it. We’re going to get focused on UNH and being prepared to play a real good Boston College team, a team that I don’t think whose record is any way indicative of the type of team they are.”
UNH, which owns a 4-12-0 road record, swept the then-No. 20 Eagles, 3-2 and 5-2, in January. After that series, the Wildcats went 3-8-0.
One of UNH’s biggest areas of focus during its two practices this week was trying to jump-start the power play. The Wildcats finished the regular season ranked 49th in the country and ninth in Hockey East with a .147 power-play percentage.
UNH went 0-for-8 on the man advantage against the River Hawks last weekend. The Wildcats were also scoreless on their two power-play opportunities in their 4-3 home loss to Merrimack College on Feb. 26 following a series split with Maine during which their power-play unit went 5-for-12.
Souza said the team’s power-play percentage reflects its season-long scoring trouble. The Wildcats are ninth in Hockey East and 50th in the country in goals scored (73). UNH changed up its methods of working on the power play and moved the units around during practice this week, Souza said.
“I think we’ve just got to get more pucks to the net, more bodies to the net,” UNH senior forward Jackson Pierson said of the team’s power-play unit. “I still like some of the things we’re doing. We’re moving it around well. I think we just need to bear down on our chances.”
Fellow senior forward Eric MacAdams said the Wildcats need to go into tonight’s game with a chip on their shoulder and figuratively punch first.
Boston College is a highly skilled team that flourishes in transition and when its forwards are given space, MacAdams said.
The Wildcats’ season ended with a 3-2 Hockey East quarterfinal road loss to the Eagles last year.
Souza said UNH could be without junior forward Harrison Blaisdell (two goals, six assists) tonight. Souza labeled the Winnipeg Jets prospect as day-to-day on Monday.
“Obviously, it’s Boston College,” Pierson said. “They’re a skilled team. They like to play skilled and hard and fast. It’s playoffs, so anything goes, really, and it’s going to be exciting to play them and, hopefully, knock them off.”