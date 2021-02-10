Hockey East unveiled the format and seeding formula for both its men’s and women’s conference tournaments on Wednesday.
The tournaments will use a single-elimination format and be held on campus sites at the home of the higher seeded team. Teams will be re-seeded after the conclusion of the first-round games. All eligible teams will qualify for both tournaments.
Seeding will be determined by using the newly-crafted Hockey East Power Index (HEPI), which takes into consideration the number of games played, wins and losses in regulation, overtime and shootouts, and a team’s home and away split. It then values wins and losses based on each team’s strength of schedule and their opponents’ strength of schedule, objectively, to rank the programs accordingly, the league stated in a news release.
“Inviting all teams into the Hockey East tournament and using the Hockey East Power Index to seed each program respects the importance and integrity of each regular-season game,” Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf said in the league’s news release.
Currently, the University of New Hampshire men’s team is ranked ninth and the UNH women’s team is ranked eighth in the HEPI.
The Hockey East women’s tournament will begin with two opening-round games on Feb. 24, with teams seeded Nos. 1-6 receiving a first-round bye.
The men’s tournament will open with three opening-round games between teams seeded sixth through 11th on March 10. Teams seeded first through fifth receive a bye into the quarterfinals, which will be held March 14
The women’s final is scheduled for March 6 and the men’s championship game is set for March 20.
Mandatory league-wide COVID-19 testing will occur throughout the postseason.
“As a coach, I am thankful to Hockey East for the effort they have put in to bring an element of equality and fairness to a year that has seen so much imbalance and difficulty,” University of Connecticut women’s hockey coach Chris MacKenzie said in the league’s news release. “The season has been hard for our student-athletes for many reasons, but using the Hockey East Power Index to seed all league teams for the tournament will give our players the best possible experience of a fulfilling and meaningful regular season and playoffs.”