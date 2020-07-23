If Division I college hockey gets played this winter, you may see some shootouts at the Whittemore Center or Thompson Arena.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Wednesday approved new rules, including a new overtime format. Teams that are tied after regulation will play a five-minute 3-on-3 sudden-victory overtime, and if neither team scores, then a three-person shootout will follow.
The rule applies to all Division I conference games or in-season tournaments, but not regular-season nonconference games. In those contests, teams will play a five-minute 3-on-3 sudden-victory period, and if nobody scores, the result will be a tie.
Previously, leagues played by different overtime rules; Hockey East and the ECAC played five-minute 5-on-5 overtimes, and if neither team scored, the result was a tie.
Call them the Seattle Kraken
The Seattle NHL team unveiled its name Thursday morning, christening the Seattle Kraken as the 32nd franchise and revealing their new colors, logo and uniforms.
CEO Tod Leiweke helped make the announcement inside Climate Pledge Arena -- which is in the process of being refurbished for the team’s debut in the 2021-22 season -- in front of a host of construction workers. The team was set to raise a flag at the nearby Space Needle shortly after the announcement.
Leiweke said the Kraken name was the overwhelming favorite among fans, among more than 1,000 names submitted via surveys.