Andover, N.H.’s Reilly Walsh on Monday signed a three-year contact with the New Jersey Devils, forgoing his senior year at Harvard.
Walsh, a defenseman, was a third-round pick of the Devils in 2017. He played in 96 games over three years at Harvard, registering eight goals and 19 assists last season.
Top draft pick goes to Rangers
The New York Rangers lost in the Stanley Cup qualifying round but came up big on Monday by winning the No. 1 pick in the second phase of the NHL Draft Lottery.
The Rangers’ prize will likely be forward Alexis Lafreniere, the leading scorer in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season with 112 points for Rimouski.
The Rangers, along with the seven other qualifying round losers, had a 12.5% chance on Monday of landing the top selection.
Picks 2-8 were set after the first phase. The draft order is as follows:
No. 1: Rangers
No. 2: Kings
No. 3: Senators (from Sharks)
No. 4: Red Wings
No. 5: Senators
No. 6: Ducks
No. 7: Devils
No. 8: Sabres
No. 9: Wild
No. 10: Jets
No. 11: Predators
No. 12: Panthers
No. 13: Maple Leafs
No. 14: Oilers
No. 15: Penguins