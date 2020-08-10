190329-spt-ncaa-ROY_9542
Harvard’s Reilly Walsh, of Andover, speaks with a reporter at the 2019 NCAA Northeast Regional at SNHU Arena in Manchester.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Andover, N.H.’s Reilly Walsh on Monday signed a three-year contact with the New Jersey Devils, forgoing his senior year at Harvard.

Walsh, a defenseman, was a third-round pick of the Devils in 2017. He played in 96 games over three years at Harvard, registering eight goals and 19 assists last season.

Top draft pick goes to Rangers

The New York Rangers lost in the Stanley Cup qualifying round but came up big on Monday by winning the No. 1 pick in the second phase of the NHL Draft Lottery.

The Rangers’ prize will likely be forward Alexis Lafreniere, the leading scorer in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season with 112 points for Rimouski.

The Rangers, along with the seven other qualifying round losers, had a 12.5% chance on Monday of landing the top selection.

Picks 2-8 were set after the first phase. The draft order is as follows:

No. 1: Rangers

No. 2: Kings

No. 3: Senators (from Sharks)

No. 4: Red Wings

No. 5: Senators

No. 6: Ducks

No. 7: Devils

No. 8: Sabres

No. 9: Wild

No. 10: Jets

No. 11: Predators

No. 12: Panthers

No. 13: Maple Leafs

No. 14: Oilers

No. 15: Penguins