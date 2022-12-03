WORCESTER, Mass. — Statistics told the story of Holy Cross’s 35-19 victory over UNH in an NCAA FCS second-round game on Saturday at Fitton Field.
For example:
• The Crusaders (12-0) outgained the Wildcats (9-3) 366 yards to 264 in total offense.
• Holy Cross had 36:29 in time of possession, to UNH’s 23:31.
• The Crusaders averaged 5.5 yards per rushing attempt, to 1.0 yards for UNH.
“I’m proud of how our guys played but this is a game that humbles you,” Wildcats coach Rick Santos said. “They scored 21 points off (five) turnovers, which was unusual for us.
“They were very strong up front. We were working laterally (i.e. instead of north and south). They blitzed a lot more than we thought they would. But I still think we took a step in the right direction.”
Holy Cross, which had a first-round bye, advanced to play at South Dakota State next weekend. South Dakota State beat Delaware in a second-round game on Saturday.
Against a frequent blitz, UNH quarterback Max Brosmer completed 21-of-36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Brosmer also threw three interceptions. Before Saturday, Brosmer had been intercepted five times on the season.
UNH running back Dylan Laube, who began the game with 1,157 rushing yards, was held to 52 on 17 handles. Laube had 424 all-purpose yards in UNH’s first-round win over Fordham last Saturday.
“They were a little chippy at times and I think that got to us,” defensive end Josiah Silver said. “We had a couple of flags (UNH was penalized seven times for 74 yards). That was unusual for us.
“I think we also came out a little flat defensively. I respect that team. But in the second half, things didn’t go our way and that’s the way things go sometimes.”
Despite amassing 49 yards in the first half, the Wildcats trailed by only 7-5 at the half.
After the Crusaders Derek Ng missed a 41-yard field goal attempt, Brosmer was intercepted by Walter Reynolds, which gave his team a first down on the Holy Cross 37.
Seven plays later, Peter Oliver burst through the left side and sped 39 yards for a touchdown. Oliver rushed 30 times for a net gain of 175 yards for an average of 5.8 yards per carry.
Poor execution by special teams haunted the Crusaders on their next possession when Silver blocked a punt by Ng and the ball rolled out of the end zone for a safety, slicing the Wildcats’ deficit to 7-2.
Ng, who began the game having connected on 46 field goals, missed a 25-yarder early in the second quarter.
After New Hampshire went three-and-out, Dylan Ruiz tackled North Hampton’s Jordan Fuller and forced a fumble. Silver recovered the ball on the HC 46.
The turnover led to a 24-yard field goal by Nick Mazzie.
Turnovers bedeviled the Wildcats early in the second half when Brosmer was sacked, fumbled and the Crusaders’ Liam Anderson recovered on the UNH 10.
After a 9-yard touchdown run by Matt Sluka was negated by offsetting penalties, Oliver scored on a 4-yard run for a 14-5 lead.
Reynolds struck again when he snared a deflected pass and returned it 51 yards to UNH’s 19. That set up a 10-yard TD pass from Sluka to Jalen Koker.
UNH finally showed life on offense late in the third quarter when it covered 75 yards in seven plays with Brosmer tossing an 11-yard scoring pass to Kyle Lepkowski. But Lepkowski dropped a pass for what would have been a two-point conversion, leaving the Crusaders’ lead at 21-11.
Holy Cross countered with a seven-play, 64-yard drive early in the fourth quarter with Sluka busting three yards up the middle for a 28-11 lead.
The Wildcats finished with a touchdown with less than two minutes left when Brosmer completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Sean Coyne and followed with a two-point conversion pass to Adam Deese.
“Bouncing back from a 3-8 season was a huge accomplishment,” Brosmer said. “I have to give a huge credit to our coaching staff.”
Silver also was optimistic instead of pessimistic.
“After a 3-8 year, to win our conference, to win eight games in the regular season was a step in the right direction,” he said.
“To make it to the second round of the playoffs, even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted from today’s game, we definitely took a step in the right direction. 2022 has been a big year.”