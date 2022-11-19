DURHAM — From being redshirted as freshman to having two season-ending injuries, Concord’s Chris Pinkham has had to overcome plenty of adversity to carve out his spot on the University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team.
Through all the hard work, Pinkham has not only excelled as a player, but also as a leader for a UNH team that’ll look to keep its hopes alive in the NCAA Division I tournament on Sunday night in Miami.
After a 2-1 over Seton Hall in Thursday night’s opening round of the tournament at Wildcat Stadium, UNH (15-4) will look to reach the round of 16 when it travels to face No. 10 Florida International (13-4-1) at 6 p.m. UNH defeated the Panthers, 3-0, in early September in Durham.
“I’ve been through all the ups and downs at this program and on this field,” Pinkham said. “I battled through season-ending injuries, COVID, now finally these past couple of years I’ve started to make an impact and have a voice in leadership when I can. It’s coming full circle for me in my last season. I’ve experienced everything you can experience.”
Pinkham is in his last year of eligibility as a graduate student pursuing his master’s degree in business administration. He completed his bachelor’s degree in international business and economics last year.
The injury bug first struck the 2017 Concord High School graduate when he broke an ankle in a preseason game in his freshman year. After playing through his sophomore season, Pinkham tore a tendon in his quad three games into his junior campaign.
With the injuries behind him, Pinkham has been an integral part of an America East champion UNH squad that has now won a tournament game two years in a row. The Wildcats advanced in the second round last year with a 4-1 win over North Carolina before they dropped a 1-0 decision at Oregon State.
“It’s just staying healthy and staying on the field,” Pinkham said. “It’s learning game-by-game, learning from my teammates and learning from anyone I can learn from, so I just grow day by day. That’s been my approach and it’s been paying off.”
UNH coach Marc Hubbard said it’s been special to see the way Pinkham has embraced playing for his home-state university and has set an example for his team, on and off the field. Pinkham is joined on the team by fellow Granite Staters freshman Taig Healy (South Hampton) and juniors Liam Bennett (Concord) and Adi Hicks (Derry).
“He’s just a warrior. He represents UNH and is the heart and soul of the team,” Hubbard said. “He sacrifices his body, he’s super athletic and he’s the guy you want there at the end when moments get tight.
“It’s special to be able to have guys from the state out there representing a top-25 program. That was my hope when I took over the program, and nice to see it come to fruition.”
Hubbard is in his eighth season as coach, leading the Wildcats to five wins in six straight tournament appearances.
“He had a tough go at it at first, redshirting and getting injured,” Hubbard said. “It shows the importance of hard work and dedication and having the right character, which most New Hampshire guys do.”
Pinkham has started 17 games for UNH this season and is fourth on the team in minutes played and second on the team in assists (six) behind Johan von Knebel (seven). The duo, along with Tola Showunmi, have helped direct an offensive attack led by Eli Goldman (nine goals), Bilal Kamal (five goals) and Paul Mayer (five goals).
“Chris is an amazing guy and an amazing player as well,” Kamal said. “He’s a leader on and off the pitch. His intensity is electric and I love playing with him. I feed off him, especially being on the same side. We have a good connection. He’s a hard worker, and that pushes me as well.”
Pinkham played all 90 minutes on Thursday and he picked up an assist when Kamal tapped in his throw-in to give UNH a 2-0 lead nine minutes into the game. Goldman opened the scoring with a goal 3:08 into the game.
“Chris is a massive part of this team,” Goldman said. “Obviously, you see what he does on the field. He’ll battle for everything, but it’s what he does in the locker room too. He’s the center of our culture and the most humble guy in the locker room. He leads by example. I have nothing but praise for Chris.”
Pinkham said he wants to play soccer professionally somewhere next year, but for now, the focus is helping lead UNH in a tournament run that resumes on Sunday night.
“We’re ready,” Pinkham said. “This year, we’re going to make an historic run and put New Hampshire on the map. Just wait and watch.”