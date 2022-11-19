Chris Pinkham

Concord’s Chris Pinkham moves past a defender during action earlier this season. 

 UNH ATHLETICS

DURHAM — From being redshirted as freshman to having two season-ending injuries, Concord’s Chris Pinkham has had to overcome plenty of adversity to carve out his spot on the University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team.

Through all the hard work, Pinkham has not only excelled as a player, but also as a leader for a UNH team that’ll look to keep its hopes alive in the NCAA Division I tournament on Sunday night in Miami.