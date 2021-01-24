It was not a victory but the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team stopped the bleeding with its 2-2 tie at Merrimack College on Saturday.
The Wildcats, who picked up an extra point by winning the three-round shootout behind goals from Patrick Grasso and Kalle Eriksson, had lost their previous five games by a combined 29-12 score. The Wildcats’ fifth loss in that stretch was a 5-2 home setback against Merrimack (2-7-1) on Friday in which coach Mike Souza said not enough of his players played the game the right way.
UNH (3-8-2) twice overcame one-goal deficits on Saturday, including knotting the score at 2-2 on a Grasso power-play goal with 32.8 seconds left in the second period, and killed off a five-minute major penalty on Filip Engaras that carried into overtime. Engaras received the penalty and a game misconduct for contact to the head on a hit to Merrimack forward Liam Walsh.
Forward Tyler Ward, a junior transfer from the University of Denver, scored his first goal for UNH with 4:51 left in the first period to tie the game at 1-1 after retrieving a loose puck in the offensive zone. Ward also had two breakaway opportunities in overtime.
“I know we would have liked to have put a 'W' in the win column but after the game it certainly felt like it was a win and rightfully so,” Souza said after Saturday’s draw. “I thought the guys deserved to feel that way. They’ve been through a lot not only with some of the results but just some of the other stuff going on so I was happy for them.”
Souza said Merrimack outplayed UNH on Friday, but he said he felt his team defended inside the dots, tracked the puck and funneled back into its zone better and displayed better effort Saturday.
The Wildcats logged 18 shots on goal in Friday’s loss and 23 in Saturday’s tie but had more quality scoring opportunities in the latter game, Souza said.
“We got crushed on the scoring chances (Friday) five-on-five,” Souza said. “I haven’t seen our stats that we do internally yet but I know they’re a lot better (Saturday). Definitely, I’d say, the quality of the scoring chances for us were better.”
UNH forwards Joe Cipollone (upper-body), Charlie Kelleher (leg), Chase Stevenson (upper-body), Angus Crookshank and Cam Gendron (upper-body) did not play due to injuries last weekend. Souza said Kelleher, the team’s senior captain, provided leadership from the bench on Saturday.
The Wildcats are expecting an answer on Kelleher’s long-term prognosis by the middle of this week, Souza said.
With the team’s injuries up front, Souza said sophomore forward Lucas Herrmann and freshman forward Carsen Richels played well in expanded roles Saturday.
“This is a build-up for where we want to be at the end of the year,” Souza said. “We’ve certainly dealt with our fair share of adversity but the one thing I do like about it is it’s another weekend where we got a lot of guys real quality minutes -- guys that maybe wouldn’t have had those opportunities had we had some other guys in the lineup. I think, as a group, we’ll be better for it.”
Hockey East scheduling
In case you missed last week’s announcement from Hockey East, the league will schedule the rest of the regular season on a weekly basis.
The decision was made in order to allow the maximum amount of games to be scheduled for each member school and with the goal of creating as much variety and parity in the schedule as possible while adhering to all health and safety protocols, Hockey East said in its statement.
Umile, McShane honored by AHCA
The American Hockey Coaches Association named Dick Umile and Mike McShane as co-recipients of this year’s John MacInnes Award. Named after the former Michigan Tech coach, the award recognizes people who have shown a great concern for amateur hockey and youth programs.
Umile coached UNH from 1990-2018, leading the Wildcats to two Hockey East tournament titles, 18 NCAA tournament appearances, including four trips to the Frozen Four, and is the all-time winningest coach in program history. The UNH alum was named the Hockey East Coach of the Year six times and received the Spencer Penrose national coach of the year honor for the 1998-99 season.
Umile coached Watertown (Mass.) High School for 10 years before getting his first college coaching job as an assistant at Providence College in 1985. The Melrose, Mass., native served in that role for three years, two of which as a member of McShane’s staff, before returning to UNH as an assistant and associate head coach for one season each before becoming its head coach.
McShane, Umile’s teammate while at UNH, began his college coaching career as an assistant coach at Dartmouth College from 1978-80 before spending his 30-year head coaching career leading St. Lawrence University (1980-85), Providence (1985-94) and Division III Norwich University (2002-18).
McShane led Norwich to 12 New England Hockey Conference tournament titles and 16 NCAA Division III tournament appearances, including 12 trips to the Frozen Four. The Wakefield, Mass., native also led Providence to three Division I tournament appearances and St. Lawrence to one in 1983.
Bedford’s Steeves leading Fighting Irish
Bedford resident and junior forward Alex Steeves currently leads the No. 16 Notre Dame men’s hockey team in points with 13 on seven goals and six assists.
Steeves has posted at least one point in 11 games, including a three-assist performance in Notre Dame’s 5-3 loss to Wisconsin on Nov. 14.
The Fighting Irish swept then-No. 1 Minnesota two weeks ago and were swept by No. 8 Michigan last week.
Cosgrove scores twice in Colgate OT win
Colgate University men’s hockey senior captain Trevor Cosgrove recorded his first two-goal game of the season in the Raiders’ 4-3 overtime win over St. Lawrence last Thursday. The defenseman from Exeter scored both his goals in the opening period, helping build a 3-1 Colgate lead entering the first intermission.