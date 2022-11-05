US-NEWS-MEET-SYRACUSES-FIRST-LIVING-POET-2-SMG.jpg

Jesse Edwards and his two older brothers didn’t find the game of basketball on a playground or in a gym. They found it playing video games.

 Dennis Nett/SYRACUSE.com

SYRACUSE, New York – In the neighborhood of Amsterdam where Jesse Edwards grew up, there’s a large mural of Dutch soccer legend Johan Cruyff.

The surrounding area is littered with soccer fields, tennis courts and tracks.