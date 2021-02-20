KSC 103, RIC 88
Jeff Hunter scored 24 points and five other Owls were in double figures in Keene State’s 103-88 win over Rhode Island College on Saturday in Little East men’s basketball.
Nate Siow had 19, Mason Jean Baptiste had 18, Jeric Cichon scored 14, James Anozie had 12 and Jordan Santos added 10 for Keene State (5-1).
RIC 73, KSC 46
Hailey Derosia was Keene State’s lone scorer in double figures with 14 points in a 73-46 wire-to-wire loss to Rhode Island College on Saturday in Little East women’s basketball. The Owls are 1-2.