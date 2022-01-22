KEENE STATE had something last year that wasn’t a given for every team — a season.
Sure, the Owls played only nine games, but that was more than most men’s basketball teams in the Little East Conference, where three teams didn’t even play a game because of the pandemic. And that time together last season has led to a fast start this season — KSC was 11-2 going into Saturday’s games, owns the top spot in the LEC standings and has the highest-scoring offense in the conference.
“It was such an advantage for us to compete last year, and I give our administration and the conference credit for giving our guys that opportunity,” Owls head coach Ryan Cain said. “That went a long way to establishing a foundation in our program.”
The leading manKeene State has another building block that not every team is lucky enough to have — a star. Jeff Hunter, a 6-foot-7 junior forward from Hudson, Mass., took full advantage of last season with a breakout campaign during which he averaged 18.0 points and 13.2 rebounds per contest as the Owls went 6-3 and reached the final of a four-team LEC tournament. Hunter earned First Team All-LEC and D3hoops.com All-Region Second Team recognition for his efforts in 2020-21, and he’s back at it this season.
Hunter leads Keene State in scoring with 20.0 points per game, rebounds with 9.6 per game, blocks with 1.9 and shooting percentage with an eye-popping rate of 65.0, which is also the top shooting percentage in the conference. His 20.0 ppg put him fourth in the LEC in scoring going into Saturday’s games, and he’s third in rebounding and blocks. Those numbers are impressive, but they don’t tell Hunter’s whole story.
“He’s just a matchup nightmare at our level, a guy that’s 6-7, athletic and can really get up and down the floor. There’s not too many teams that have a perfect one-on-one matchup for that kind of guy,” Cain said. “And you combine that with someone who lives in the weight room, has a really high IQ, watches a ton of film, meets with me on a daily basis, is the quarterback of our offense and keeps us flowing, that’s a coach’s dream.”
Like his coach, Hunter believes last year, even if it was shortened, has gone a long way toward helping this year’s team.
“We were fortunate to have a season last year and it was almost like a free year to get a connection going with the team and build chemistry,” Hunter said. “A lot of teams, especially in the LEC, were not fortunate enough to have a season, so I think that gave us a step up on most teams.”
Adding to the coreCain brought nine new players into the program this season, but all those newcomers have assimilated quickly thanks to the leadership and quality of the core group of players. In addition to Hunter, there’s sophomore Mason Jean-Baptiste, a 6-0 guard from Lynn, Mass., who is second on the team with 14.3 ppg, leads the Owls with 34 3-pointers and, according to Cain, is KSC’s best perimeter defender. The coach said sophomore Nate Siow is “the head of the snake on both ends of the floor,” and the 5-8 guard from Lowell, Mass., averages 10.1 ppg and a team-high 5.3 assists per game.
Center James Anozie (10.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg), a 6-6 senior from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., gives the Owls another low post threat, and senior guard Jeric Cichon, a 6-2 senior from Springfield, Mass., does a bit of everything (8.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.1 apg).
Freshman Octavio Brito is the top scorer among the newcomers at 12.3 ppg. He leads the team in 3-point percentage at 43.6 and he was named LEC Rookie of the Week on Monday, when Hunter was named the conference’s Player of the Week.
Native OwlsAnother one of the fresh faces on the roster is 6-4 guard Max Bonney-Liles, a junior transfer from Suffolk University. He’s from Hudson, went to Alvirne High and is the only current Owl who played his high school ball in New Hampshire, and one of two Granite State natives on the team.
Bonney-Liles is a marksman from beyond the arc. He shot 44.7% from 3-point land as a sophomore at Suffolk in 2019-20 when he averaged 9.8 ppg — but he struggled to start this season, hitting on less than 20% of his 3-pointers through the first 11 games. But the former Bronco snapped out of it during Monday night’s contest at Western Connecticut with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting (3-for-4 from 3) and what proved to be the game-winning 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the 81-80 win.
“We’ve been in the gym a lot the last few weeks and coach has been pushing us, and it’s been starting to click a little bit for me,” Bonney-Liles said. “And I have to give credit to my teammates because even when it wasn’t clicking they were so positive and just very supportive and they knew I was going to put the pieces together.”
That group of believing teammates includes Hunter, who assisted Bonney-Liles on Monday’s game-winning 3.
“I saw Max in the corner and we’ve gotten so many shots up like that, me kicking it to Max, that once it hit his hands I knew he was going to make it,” Hunter said. “We probably have practiced that shot hundreds of times this year, so he got the ball and did what he does. He’s a great addition to the team and we’re happy to have him.”
Even when he wasn’t scoring, Bonney-Liles (4.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg) was helping the Owls.
“He’s going to make shots for us, but Max does so much more than that,” Cain said. “He’s very engaged, he’s a team-first guy, he watches a ton of film, he works on his game, he takes care of his body and he’s just the kind of guy you want in your program.”
Cain said the same of Jordan Santos, the other New Hampshire native on the roster. Santos, a 6-1 sophomore guard, is from Hollis but played his high school ball at Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, Mass. Santos also had a big game against Western Connecticut with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting (3-for-4 from 3), but like many of his teammates, Santos’ contributions go beyond the stats.
“Jordan is our glue guy,” Cain said. “He’s a guy that literally is going to do anything that he needs to do to try and help you win games.”
Regaining momentumThe Owls have needed all the help they can get to pull out wins in some of their recent contests. They needed Bonney-Liles’ last-minute 3 to beat Western Connecticut on Monday and two days later they needed late free throws from Jean-Baptiste to ice a 62-57 win at Castleton.
That wasn’t happening in the first part of the season when Keene State was firing on all cylinders and rolling to wins, but the team lost some of that momentum during the holiday break that was extended to a 32-day layoff due to COVID-19. Cain and his players, however, believe they’ll regain that first-semester form as they grind through the second half of the schedule.
“I think we can get back to that level because all the things we need to do to get there we can control, like our energy and effort,” Bonney-Liles said. “I have full confidence in our group that we’ll do that. We’re all friends, we all get along, and we all want to work and play for each other. It’s a special team, honestly.”