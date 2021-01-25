It was a long wait, but the Keene State College basketball teams returned to the court for meaningful games Saturday.
Both teams played Rhode Island College. Jeff Hunter scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the men prevailed 102-82 in the program’s first non-exhibition contest since COVID-19 brought a premature end to the 2019-20 season last February. The women’s team ended up on the short end of a 51-47 decision, its first game since losing in last year’s conference tournament.
“Any game is a blessing,” Keene State women’s basketball coach Keith Boucher said. “I think our president and our athletic director bent over backwards for the teams here on campus ... for the student/athletes. We’re trying to do the best we can.”
Saturday’s games helped kick off a modified schedule for the Little East Conference. The LEC announced last July that it had canceled all regular-season competition until Jan. 1 because of concerns related to COVID-19, but last week released a revised schedule that features six of the LEC’s nine members for men’s basketball and five of the nine LEC schools for women’s basketball.
Keene State, Plymouth State, Castleton, UMass-Dartmouth and R.I. College will compete in both sports. Eastern Connecticut will join the five other schools that elected to play a men’s basketball season, but has opted out of the women’s basketball season. UMass-Boston, Southern Maine and Western Connecticut declined the opportunity to play both sports. The LEC scheduled 10 regular-season games for its men’s teams and nine for the women.
Boucher said players are not required to wear masks while on the court and fans are not permitted to attend the games.
“You have to be that energy-giver to your teammates when you’re on the bench,” he said. “The crowd isn’t there to give you that adrenaline rush. It has to come all from your teammates.
“I had a discussion with the team and told them, ‘This is an individual choice. If you don’t feel comfortable playing, that’s fine because you’re doing what you feel is best for you. You talk this out and I will support you one way or the other. This is a decision you collectively have to make.’
“I think they’re excited about getting an opportunity to step out onto the court.”
The Plymouth State men were set to begin their season Saturday against Eastern Connecticut State, but that game and two others have been postponed because of a positive COVID test. The Panthers are now scheduled to open their season against Keene State on Feb. 6.
Plymouth State coach Andrew Novick said two players on his team have decided to sit out the season.
“We’ve probably known since the start of the year that we were going to try and play this modified schedule,” Novick said. “These kids want to play basketball. They want to play in a competitive setting, so when they learned of the news — the announcement that there would be games — they were incredibly excited.”
The Plymouth State women had their opener postponed because of a positive test on the other team, and are scheduled to start their season Saturday against R.I. College.
Following the regular season, the LEC will sponsor a four-team conference tournament scheduled to start March 2 and end with championship games on March 5. Each tournament champion will earn the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division III championship field.