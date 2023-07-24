KSC

Keene State College will add varsity men’s and women’s hockey starting with the 2024-25 season, the college’s department of athletics announced on Monday.

The Owls men’s team will play in the Little East Conference starting with the 2025-26 season. The LEC will be offering men’s hockey for the first time and will include established Division III power Plymouth State University, which will be moving from the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference.