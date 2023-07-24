Keene State College will add varsity men’s and women’s hockey starting with the 2024-25 season, the college’s department of athletics announced on Monday.
The Owls men’s team will play in the Little East Conference starting with the 2025-26 season. The LEC will be offering men’s hockey for the first time and will include established Division III power Plymouth State University, which will be moving from the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Keene State will also offer eSports, according to the announcement.
“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Keene State Owls DIII Ice Hockey and eSports,” Keene State President Melinda Treadwell said. “The decision supports strategic enrollment and potential academic program growth for our College. In the case of hockey, of equal strategic benefit is that this investment supports our community’s growing passion and the future success of Keene Ice (rink). This is exactly how a public college can support itself and make a positive difference for the region it shares.”
The Keene State men’s and women’s hockey programs will initially compete as Division III independents. The men will transition to the LEC the following year and will compete against affiliate members PSU, UMass Boston, Castleton (Vermont), Southern Maine and UMass Dartmouth, which, like PSU, will also be moving from the MASCAC. Having six affiliate schools would allow the LEC to receive an automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
The LEC’s addition of men’s hockey brings the conference’s championship offerings to 22 sports. Keene State and Plymouth State are already LEC members in many sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, baseball and softball.
The Panthers’ men’s hockey team, MASCAC members since 2009-10, have won 10 regular-season titles and six conference championships during that time.
“We’re excited to move into LEC play and be an active part of so many existing rivalries,” said PSU men’s hockey coach Craig Russell.
“It will be great for our student-athletes to be able to align more with most of our other sports while supporting them at their contests. We are thrilled to join the LEC and know it will be a great opportunity to continue to grow our program.”
Plans are still underway to confirm a conference for the KSC women, according to Athletic Director Marty Testo.