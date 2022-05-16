NEWTON, Mass. — It’s been two years of history for Keene’s Sophie McLaughlin.
In 2021 she was named America East goalkeeper of the year, and this season she backboned the University of Vermont women’s lacrosse team to its first-ever America East title and a spot in the NCAA tournament.
While Friday’s 16-3 loss to Denver in the first round of the NCAA tournament was a rough way to finish the season, it did nothing to lessen McLaughlin’s view of her team’s success.
“It’s something I’ll never forget,” McLaughlin said. “We feel fortunate to be one of the 29 teams in the country to get another week together. It was a grind getting through finals, going to practice every day, but we did it together and that’s what made it the best experience yet.”
It’s been a winding road for McLaughlin. Her father played both ice hockey and lacrosse at Dartmouth and instilled a love for both sports into Sophie and her brother Max, who plays lacrosse at Wheaton College.
And it was that drive to compete against the best that took her out of Keene and over the state line into Massachusetts for her high school years. McLaughlin played both hockey and lacrosse at Northfield Mount Hermon, a prep school in Gill, Mass., roughly a 30-minute drive from her home.
“I still wanted to live at home and NMH was close, around 30 minutes, so I got the best of both worlds: boarding school and living at home,” McLaughlin said. “I just grew as a player throughout high school and wound up at UVM.”
Her recruitment came down to UVM and the University of Connecticut, but her official visit to Burlington sealed the deal and head coach Sarah Dalton Graddock was a big reason why.
“I just loved the atmosphere, loved the environment,” McLaughlin said. “I used to do hockey camps up there when I was little, so I was familiar with the campus. I just loved (Graddock). She was such a calm, cool and collected coach. She made me feel safe and at home in Burlington.”
Graddock, now in her sixth year at the helm of the Catamounts, was impressed with McLaughlin’s play.
“I watched her play the summer going into her senior year and she was a goalie that was really steady in the net,” said Graddock. “She’s a great athlete, having played ice hockey as well. I was excited bringing her in and watching her develop.”
In her four years in Burlington, McLaughlin has increased her time on the field each season and has already worked her way up in the record books. Her 16 wins is already good for sixth in program history, and her 304 saves puts her ninth in Vermont history.
Despite playing for four years, McLaughlin will be back next spring for a fifth year due to the temporary rules put in place during the pandemic that gave athletes an extra year of eligibility. With the added year, McLaughlin is already excited to get back and have another shot to make a tournament run for the Catamounts.
“I’m definitely excited,” McLaughlin said. “It (stunk) losing this game. I’m even hungrier to come back next year, win another America East championship, and our goal next year is to make it to the second round of the NCAA tournament.”