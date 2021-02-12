A Granite Stater played a big role in beating UNH on Friday night.
New Hampton’s Michael Kesselring scored two goals, including what proved to be the winner late in the second period in Northeastern’s 6-2 victory over the Wildcats at the Whittemore Center.
On his first goal, Kesselring skated from the right wing sideboards, deked goalie Mike Robinson and slid home a backhander, giving Northeastern a 3-2 lead at 15:12.
Two minutes later, Aidan McDonough added a power-play goal, his second of the game, and the 18th-ranked Huskies were on their way, leading 4-2 after two periods. McDonough added a third power-play goal in the third period, and Kesselring, a sophomore defenseman, followed with his second of the night and third of the season, also on the power play. The Huskies finished 4-for-6 with the man advantage, UNH 0-for-4.
Patrick Grasso and defenseman Benton Maass scored for UNH, which dropped to 5-11-2.
UNH’s Robinson made six saves on 10 shots through two periods. Ty Taylor finished up and made 11 saves in the third. Northeastern goalie Connor Murphy made 21 saves.
The teams play again tonight in Boston (6 p.m., NESNplus).