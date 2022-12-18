ROMNEY W.Va. — Keyser took the lead at the end of the third quarter and held on to win 54-53 over Hampshire Saturday on the Trojans' floor.
"I know that my team's gonna play 100% for four quarters," new Keyser head coach Scott Furey said. "That's what we ask them to do. Execution isn't always gonna be pretty, but we know they're gonna play hard for four quarters. That's what we did, all the way down to the last play."
The Golden Tornado (3-1, 3-0 Potomac Valley) trailed by six at halftime but quickly regained the lead in the third quarter. The Trojans (2-2, 1-1 Potomac Valley) took the lead with 22 seconds left, but were unable to hold on.
"We played a great Keyser team," Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire said. "They were ready, they came in, they played well. We just gotta get down to the basics and more fundamentals."
Hampshire opened the game on a 12-4 run. Nine of the points came from Easton Shanholtz who scored 11 in the first quarter. He scored the first nine points of the game for the Trojans.
"He gets to the basket, he puts the ball in the basket," Alkire said. "He came into the season well prepared. He knows how to score. When he gets the ball there's a good chance he's gonna get downhill and get the ball in."
Keyser responded with a 7-5 run to end the quarter and cut Hampshire's lead to 16-11. Michael Schell scored four points in the final five minutes for the Tornado.
After Shanholtz was the story of the first quarter, Jenson Fields took over in the second. He scored eight points in the quarter and a 3-pointer midway through gave Hampshire their biggest lead of the game at 25-16.
"He's a shooter, you get him the ball and he gets space, he's gonna put it in," Alkire said of Fields.
Keyser's defense kept them in the game in the first half. It only scored 12 points in the second quarter, but held the Trojans to 13. The Tornado blocked a shot with five seconds left to preserve a six-point halftime deficit at 29-23.
"We might not be the most talented bunch but effort lends to defense and rebounding," Furey said. "You can rebound just with effort, you don't need any special talent."
At halftime, Shanholtz led all scorers with 11 points. Fields scored 10 in the first half. Keyser's leading scorer was Schell with six.
"Michael has all the skills and tools you need in an offensive player," Furey said of Schell. "He didn't hit a lot of outside shots today, but he did exactly what we needed him to do around the rim."
The Tornado opened the third quarter with two quick 3s to tie the game at 29. Hampshire responded on the other end as Shanholtz threw down a one-handed dunk to regain the lead.
"It was big, you could feel it" Furey said on tying the game early in the quarter. "Everyone was like we're right back to where we need to be. Now we only gotta win two quarters instead of four. That basically put us back to 0-0 in our mind. Now let's go and beat them for two quarters."
The Trojans led most of the third, but Keyser went on a 9-2 run to end the quarter and regain the lead at 40-38. Drew Matlick scored five points in the quarter, hitting a 3 to tie the game at 38.
"We're big on making sure our kids don't get rattled or flustered by anything," Furey said. "The most important play is the next play, that's our philosophy. Get it in, get it up, get a bucket. That's the most important thing."
Hampshire regained the lead early in the fourth quarter on a bank shot 3 by Jordan Gray. Jack Stanislawczyk retook the lead for the Tornado on a 3 with 5:50 left in the quarter.
Keyser led 51-50 with 50 seconds left. Fields was open in the corner for a 3 and gave the Trojans the lead with 22 seconds remaining.
"It was huge at the time," Alkire said. "Momentum is great in the moment, but it means nothing down the road if you don't continue to capitalize on that momentum."
Noah Broadwater was fouled and went to the free-throw line with 18.9 seconds to go. He hit the first to tie the game at 53.
After a timeout, he made the second to give the Tornado the lead for good. Broadwater shot 6 for 7 at the line in the fourth quarter.
"He's just a gamer in every aspect of his life," Furey said. "State champion golfer, hitting walkoff home runs in the playoffs. He relishes that opportunity. He loves being on that stage. We were happy to have the ball in his hands."
Broadwater led the Tornado with nine points. Matlick scored eight while Donovan Washington had seven.
For Hampshire, Fields led all scorers with a game-high 18 points. Shanholtz finished with 17.
"He's doing what he should be doing," Alkire said of Shanholtz. "He loves basketball, he's a humble kid."
Both teams play on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Keyser travels to Southern while Hampshire hosts Allegany.
"Anytime you go to Southern, you better strap it on," Furey said. "Coach (Tom) Bosley, no matter what he's got, he can coach a group of chimpanzees and they'll be really good. We know going to Southern's gonna be tough. Get that typical Southern man-to-man and be super fundamental."
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.