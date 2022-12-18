ROMNEY W.Va. — Keyser took the lead at the end of the third quarter and held on to win 54-53 over Hampshire Saturday on the Trojans' floor.

"I know that my team's gonna play 100% for four quarters," new Keyser head coach Scott Furey said. "That's what we ask them to do. Execution isn't always gonna be pretty, but we know they're gonna play hard for four quarters. That's what we did, all the way down to the last play."