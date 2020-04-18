KEENE — The 2003-04 Keene State College men’s basketball team, as well as three other individual standouts have been selected for induction in the Keene State College Athletics/Alumni Hall of Fame. The inductions will take place in a ceremony in the Mabel Brown Room on Friday, Oct. 2, as part of the college’s reunion weekend.
The 2003-03 men’s basketball team won the program’s first Little East Conference tournament championship and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals. The team was led by All-LEC standouts Alphonse Michalski, Chris Timson, and Matt Wheeler, as well as LEC Coach of the Year Rob Colbert.
Other inductees:
Crystal Blamy, ‘08
Blamy is one of the best track and field athletes to ever don an Owls uniform. A three-time All-American and a two-time national champion, Blamy is one of three athletes in the history of Division III to win the national title in the indoor and outdoor high jump in the same year. The LEC Indoor and Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year in 2008, Blamy set the school record in the high jump at 5’9.25”, a record that still stands.
At the 2008 indoor national championships, Blamy jumped her way to the national title with a Division III best mark of 5’7¾” in the high jump event. After missing on her initial jump at 5’3”, Blamy hit all of her remaining jumps on the first try, including the one for the national championship. Two months later, she replicated the feat at the outdoor championships, leaping 5’7” to take the outdoor title as well. Those two wins helped KSC to a fourth place finish as a team, despite having just five competitors. Blamy also won the LEC Championship in the high jump in 2008 (indoor and outdoor), while leading KSC to second place finishes at all four indoor Little East Conference championships in her career, as well as top-four finishes in the four Little East Conference outdoor championships.
Judy Izzo, ’99
Splitting her career between the final years in Division II and the early years of Division III, Izzo finished her career with 1,321 points.
Izzo is also fourth all-time in steals in school history, and no one went to the free throw line more.
A two-time All-LEC player, Izzo is also the first KSC women’s basketball player from the Division III era to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Her single season scoring average of 16.8 points per game is eighth all-time in school history, and second among players who played in Division III.
That year, she attempted 405 field goals, which tied a single-season school mark, while going to the free throw line 163 times, which also ranks in the top 10 in school history. As a senior, she led the No. 6 seeded Owls to a stunning road upset of No. 3 seed Eastern Connecticut State in the quarterfinals, tying the game with a basket with 1:10 left as the Owls finished the contest on a 13-0 run. Keene State then threw a scare into No. 2 seed Western Connecticut State before falling in a tight 44-38 game. Izzo was an All-LEC Honorable Mention choice as a junior, and was picked as a First Team All-Conference player as a senior.
Bill Williams ‘01
A workhorse on the mound, Williams is Keene State’s all-time leader in strikeouts and complete games, as well as being in the top 10 in several other categories, including earned run average, saves, shutouts and innings pitched.
The first KSC baseball player from the Division III era to go into the Hall of Fame, Williams led the Owls to a runner-up finish in the 1999 LEC tournament in their second year as a Division III member. He was a two-time All-LEC pitcher and became the first KSC baseball player to be named the league’s Pitcher of the Year, doing so in 2000.
Williams was an All-LEC honorable mention in 1999, and a First Team All-Conference choice in 2000. Williams also holds the single-season record for strikeouts (109) and innings pitched (90 1/3), and also has two of the remaining top-10 single-season strikeout marks.
He held opponents to a .168 batting average in 2000, throwing five complete games that year.