DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team, coach Mike Souza said, made mistakes common of a young group in its loss to No. 9 Boston University on Friday night.
The Terriers scored the game’s final three goals inside the last 10 minutes to secure a 6-3 triumph over UNH with 4,396 fans in attendance at the Whittemore Center.
The Wildcats, who have 16 underclassmen on their roster, were winless (0-10-1) in their last 11 games heading into the rematch of the teams Saturday night at BU.
“Good atmosphere, close game — just a young team that made some really young mistakes at the end of the game, to be honest with you,” Souza said.
Terriers senior captain Domenick Fensore scored the game-winning goal following a Jay O’Brien faceoff win in the UNH zone with 9:38 remaining. Fensore lifted the puck over Wildcats freshman goaltender Tyler Muszelik’s right shoulder off the faceoff — a play Souza said the team practiced defending this week.
“That’s experience, I think,” Souza said of Muszelik surrendering the Fensore goal. “That’s one he’d love to have back.”
O’Brien beat UNH freshman center and Brentwood resident Cy LeClerc on the faceoff. LeClerc went 20-9 (69%) at the dot overall.
Muszelik (15 saves) entered the game after senior goaltender David Fessenden (11 saves) received a game misconduct and major penalty for spearing 5:47 into the second period.
Ethan Phillips scored off a cross-ice feed from Ty Gallagher 1:12 after Fensore’s tally, giving BU a two-goal cushion. Fensore capped the game’s scoring with 46.9 seconds left with a power-play goal.
First-year BU coach Jay Pandolfo said the Terriers matched UNH’s desperation in the third period.
“They were playing a desperate game and they were outworking us and outplaying us in the second period,” Pandolfo said of the Wildcats. “I thought if we come out in the third and play the way they’re playing, we’d have a chance. I think our guys stepped up in the third period.”
UNH scored all its goals in a penalty-filled second period to knot the score at 3-3 entering the last 20 minutes.
The Wildcats finished 2-for-6 on the power play and 6-for-8 on the penalty kill. UNH logged 21 penalty minutes on five calls while BU had six minutes on three calls in the second frame.
LeClerc, UNH’s leading goal-scorer (seven) entering Saturday, notched two power-play goals and classmate Morgan Winters scored UNH’s first short-handed goal of the season in the second period.
The Terriers, who led, 2-0, after the first period, took a 3-2 lead on freshman forward Quinn Huston’s power-play goal from the left circle 7:35 into the middle period. LeClerc’s second tally tied the game with 5:22 left in the second.
Terriers freshman forward Devin Kaplan opened the game’s scoring at the 4:23 mark with a goal from the left circle that tucked inside the near post.
BU senior forward Sam Stevens scored from the doorstep with 9:18 left in the opening frame off a give-and-go pass from Dylan Peterson on a BU counter rush.
Vinny Duplessis made 26 saves for the Terriers in his first start since a 2-1 loss at UMass Lowell on Oct. 28.
“I was proud of the way our kids played for most of the game tonight,” Souza said. “When things are going like this, you seem to find ways to lose — not win games.”