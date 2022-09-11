Laube powers UNH in win over Albany Staff Report Sep 11, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now New Hampshire's Dylan Laube, seen earlier this season in a win over Monmouth, had three touchdowns Saturday night as the Wildcats defeated Albany, 28-23. Josh Gibney/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Junior running back Dylan Laube ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns Saturday night to lead the University of New Hampshire football team to a 28-23 victory at Albany.With the win, UNH improved to 2-0.It was a big night for Laube, who set career highs for rushing yards and touchdowns as well as his 32 carries. He also eclipsed 1,000 career rushing yards.Sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer was 11 of 14 for 73 yards and a touchdown. Joey Corcoran had five catches for 34 yards, including his first career TD.UNH jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brosmer to Corcoran and never trailed in the game.The Wildcats went ahead 14-0 in the second quarter on a Laube 2-yard touchdown run. Following an Albany field goal, UNH led 14-3 at the half.After Dover’s Aaron Oroh recovered a muffed punt deep in Albany territory in the third quarter, Laube added his second TD of the game to give UNH a 21-3 lead.Albany managed to cut UNH’s lead to 21-16 with a touchdown in the third quarter and another late in the fourth quarter.Laube sealed the win by carrying the load on a late drive with three consecutive runs of 14, 24 and 37 yards and a touchdown and a 28-16 advantage.Albany added a late TD for the 28-23 final.UNH returns to action Saturday night with a home game against North Carolina Central University at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage