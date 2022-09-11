New Hampshire's Dylan Laube runs up field (copy)
New Hampshire's Dylan Laube, seen earlier this season in a win over Monmouth, had three touchdowns Saturday night as the Wildcats defeated Albany, 28-23.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Junior running back Dylan Laube ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns Saturday night to lead the University of New Hampshire football team to a 28-23 victory at Albany.

With the win, UNH improved to 2-0.