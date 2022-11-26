DURHAM — The Fordham football team brought the third-highest scoring offense in NCAA FCS history to Wildcat Stadium on Saturday.
The Rams didn’t have Dylan Laube, though.
Laube led the University of the New Hampshire to its 52-42 victory in the first round of the NCAA FCS playoffs with 2,989 fans in attendance.
No. 15 ranked and co-CAA champion UNH (9-3) will play at No. 8 seed and Patriot League champion Holy Cross (11-0) in the second round next Saturday at noon.
Sixteenth-ranked Fordham of the Patriot League (9-3) entered Saturday averaging 50.2 points per game and 612.1 yards per game, which ranks second in FCS history. The Rams finished with 577 yards of total offense on Saturday in their lowest-scoring game of the season.
Laube, a junior running back, recorded 424 all-purpose yards — 157 rushing, 127 receiving and 140 between kickoff and punt returns — alongside four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).
The Wildcats led, 21-7, after the opening quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 42-35 entering the final frame.
“We’ve got Dylan Laube, guys, so we’re in every single game,” UNH coach Rick Santos said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. ... He was a man amongst boys tonight. He just made plays.”
Wildcats sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer, and Laube connected for an 87-yard catch-and-run touchdown to open the game’s scoring with 10:39 left in the first quarter. Laube also scored on a second-quarter 9-yard run that built a 28-7 UNH lead, a 12-yard, third-quarter rush that made it 42-28 Wildcats and an 18-yard dash up the middle with 4:10 remaining that gave UNH a 52-35 advantage.
Redshirt freshman Nick Mazzie made a career-long 43-yard field goal with 10:50 remaining. Mazzie, who was perfect on point-after kicks, had his 40-yard, second-quarter attempt blocked.
Laube set up his own third-quarter TD run and Mazzie’s field goal with kickoff returns of 36 and 29 yards.
“We came into this game knowing the type of player Dylan was and we had to stop him if we wanted to slow down their offense,” Fordham coach Joe Conlin said. “We did not.”
Brosmer went 18 of 34 passing for 348 yards and threw touchdowns to Laube, Sean Coyne (7 yards) and Heron Maurisseau (65 yards).
Maurisseau also rushed for a 71-yard score on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, giving UNH a 35-21 lead.
UNH’s defense logged three turnovers on interceptions by Randall Harris and Brendan Tighe and a fumble Josiah Silver caused on Fordham’s opening drive that Merrimack’s Joe Eichman recovered.
Harris’s interception ended the Rams’ ensuing drive after UNH built a 21-7 lead. Tighe’s pick set up Laube’s 9-yard, second-quarter TD run.
“People don’t realize the momentum on defense but when we’re getting stops in big situations like that, it’s a huge momentum shift and that gets a lot of energy for us, too,” Brosmer said. “I thought the receivers played super well today and it’s always good when you’ve got Laube on the ground.”
Rams senior quarterback and Walter Payton Award finalist Tim DeMorat went 25 of 41 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Fotis Kokosioulis logged 14 catches for 132 yards and ran for two touchdowns for Fordham. The Rams also received a 25-yard touchdown run from Julius Loughridge (eight carries, 75 yards) in the third quarter.
The Rams scored the last two first-half touchdowns on DeMorat passes of 51 yards to Decquece Carter and 55 yards to MJ Wright to trim UNH’s halftime lead to 28-21.
Jeff Ciccio also caught a 16-yard TD pass from DeMorat in the first quarter, which put Fordham on the board.
“It’s tough to win on the road as it is and certainly very difficult when you spot them 21 points in the first quarter,” Conlin said. “Just didn’t think we executed like we needed to execute to win a playoff game against a good team on the road.”